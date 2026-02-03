The CHA Store

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On glossy paper or as a digital download, the CHA's Septic Tips Poster is a must for every bathroom in your home or cottage.
Every fisher in your family will want to keep one of the CHA's Fishing Tip Sheets in their tackle box! It provides everything you need to know about keeping the fish happy and healthy (might even improve your chances of a trophy-winning catch!).
On glossy paper or as a digital download, the CHA's Tips for Guests posters are a must in your home. Do's, Don'ts and important tips for your guests in the bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and even for dealing with the garbage.
This 27-page magazine from Michigan State University been adapted for life in Haliburton County and includes protips protecting your shore and keeping geese away without breaking the bank or the health of your shoreline.
This issue of Shoreline Living provides pro tips for shoreline landscaping with nature to provide beauty and habitat for birds and butterflies without the cost and effort of grass.
This booklet from the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association provides critical guidance for dealing with erosion in a sustainable, beautiful, and lake friendly way.
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