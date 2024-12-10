THE CHATHAM-KENT BLACK HISTORICAL SOCIETY Memberships 2024-25

Corporate membership with the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum offers a unique opportunity for organizations to demonstrate their commitment to preserving and promoting Black history while enjoying exclusive benefits tailored for businesses and groups. As a corporate member, you will receive: • Recognition on Our Wall of Fame: Your organization’s logo will be proudly displayed on our Wall of Fame, showcasing your support to all museum visitors. • Complimentary Museum Access: Free admission for corporate representatives and team members to explore our exhibits and learn about Chatham’s rich Black heritage. • Gift Shop Discounts: Enjoy exclusive savings on in-person purchases at our museum gift shop, perfect for team-building gifts or client appreciation. • Research Discounts: Gain access to discounted professional research services at a rate of $25/hour, ideal for historical projects, community initiatives, or corporate storytelling. • Event Collaboration Opportunities: Partner with us for customized events or programs aligned with your organization’s mission or community goals. • Networking and Community Engagement: Connect with other businesses and organizations dedicated to cultural preservation and community enrichment. Please note, corporate memberships and benefits are non-transferable and apply exclusively to the named organization. Your membership directly supports our mission of preserving and sharing the remarkable Black history of Chatham-Kent. Together, we can ensure these stories continue to inspire generations to come. Join our mission today and become a valued partner in making history matter!

