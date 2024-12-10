THE CHATHAM-KENT BLACK HISTORICAL SOCIETY Memberships 2024-25
CKBHS Single Membership
CA$25
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
By becoming a member of the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum, you not only support our mission to preserve and share the rich Black history of the Chatham-Kent area, but you also enjoy exclusive benefits, including:
Complimentary Museum Tours: Enjoy free guided tours to explore our exhibits and collections as often as you like.
Gift Shop Savings: Receive a discount on purchases made in person at our museum gift shop.
Photocopy Discount: Save 10% on photocopying services for your historical or personal research needs.
Reduced Research Fees: Access our expertise at a discounted rate of $25/hour for professional research services.
Please note that memberships and their associated benefits are non-transferable and apply exclusively to the named member.
Join today and experience the rewards of supporting this vital historical institution while enjoying these valuable perks!
By becoming a member of the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum, you not only support our mission to preserve and share the rich Black history of the Chatham-Kent area, but you also enjoy exclusive benefits, including:
Complimentary Museum Tours: Enjoy free guided tours to explore our exhibits and collections as often as you like.
Gift Shop Savings: Receive a discount on purchases made in person at our museum gift shop.
Photocopy Discount: Save 10% on photocopying services for your historical or personal research needs.
Reduced Research Fees: Access our expertise at a discounted rate of $25/hour for professional research services.
Please note that memberships and their associated benefits are non-transferable and apply exclusively to the named member.
Join today and experience the rewards of supporting this vital historical institution while enjoying these valuable perks!
CKBHS Family Membership
CA$35
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
By becoming a member of the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum, you not only support our mission to preserve and share the rich Black history of the Chatham-Kent area, but you also enjoy exclusive benefits, including:
Complimentary Museum Tours: Enjoy free guided tours to explore our exhibits and collections as often as you like.
Gift Shop Savings: Receive a discount on purchases made in person at our museum gift shop.
Photocopy Discount: Save 10% on photocopying services for your historical or personal research needs.
Reduced Research Fees: Access our expertise at a discounted rate of $25/hour for professional research services.
Please note that memberships and their associated benefits are non-transferable and apply exclusively to the named member.
Join today and experience the rewards of supporting this vital historical institution while enjoying these valuable perks!
By becoming a member of the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum, you not only support our mission to preserve and share the rich Black history of the Chatham-Kent area, but you also enjoy exclusive benefits, including:
Complimentary Museum Tours: Enjoy free guided tours to explore our exhibits and collections as often as you like.
Gift Shop Savings: Receive a discount on purchases made in person at our museum gift shop.
Photocopy Discount: Save 10% on photocopying services for your historical or personal research needs.
Reduced Research Fees: Access our expertise at a discounted rate of $25/hour for professional research services.
Please note that memberships and their associated benefits are non-transferable and apply exclusively to the named member.
Join today and experience the rewards of supporting this vital historical institution while enjoying these valuable perks!
CKBHS Corporate
CA$250
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Corporate membership with the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum offers a unique opportunity for organizations to demonstrate their commitment to preserving and promoting Black history while enjoying exclusive benefits tailored for businesses and groups. As a corporate member, you will receive:
• Recognition on Our Wall of Fame: Your organization’s logo will be proudly displayed on our Wall of Fame, showcasing your support to all museum visitors.
• Complimentary Museum Access: Free admission for corporate representatives and team members to explore our exhibits and learn about Chatham’s rich Black heritage.
• Gift Shop Discounts: Enjoy exclusive savings on in-person purchases at our museum gift shop, perfect for team-building gifts or client appreciation.
• Research Discounts: Gain access to discounted professional research services at a rate of $25/hour, ideal for historical projects, community initiatives, or corporate storytelling.
• Event Collaboration Opportunities: Partner with us for customized events or programs aligned with your organization’s mission or community goals.
• Networking and Community Engagement: Connect with other businesses and organizations dedicated to cultural preservation and community enrichment.
Please note, corporate memberships and benefits are non-transferable and apply exclusively to the named organization.
Your membership directly supports our mission of preserving and sharing the remarkable Black history of Chatham-Kent. Together, we can ensure these stories continue to inspire generations to come. Join our mission today and become a valued partner in making history matter!
Corporate membership with the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum offers a unique opportunity for organizations to demonstrate their commitment to preserving and promoting Black history while enjoying exclusive benefits tailored for businesses and groups. As a corporate member, you will receive:
• Recognition on Our Wall of Fame: Your organization’s logo will be proudly displayed on our Wall of Fame, showcasing your support to all museum visitors.
• Complimentary Museum Access: Free admission for corporate representatives and team members to explore our exhibits and learn about Chatham’s rich Black heritage.
• Gift Shop Discounts: Enjoy exclusive savings on in-person purchases at our museum gift shop, perfect for team-building gifts or client appreciation.
• Research Discounts: Gain access to discounted professional research services at a rate of $25/hour, ideal for historical projects, community initiatives, or corporate storytelling.
• Event Collaboration Opportunities: Partner with us for customized events or programs aligned with your organization’s mission or community goals.
• Networking and Community Engagement: Connect with other businesses and organizations dedicated to cultural preservation and community enrichment.
Please note, corporate memberships and benefits are non-transferable and apply exclusively to the named organization.
Your membership directly supports our mission of preserving and sharing the remarkable Black history of Chatham-Kent. Together, we can ensure these stories continue to inspire generations to come. Join our mission today and become a valued partner in making history matter!
CKBHS Student Membership
CA$20
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
By becoming a member of the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum, you not only support our mission to preserve and share the rich Black history of the Chatham-Kent area, but you also enjoy exclusive benefits, including:
Complimentary Museum Tours: Enjoy free guided tours to explore our exhibits and collections as often as you like.
Gift Shop Savings: Receive a discount on purchases made in person at our museum gift shop.
Photocopy Discount: Save 10% on photocopying services for your historical or personal research needs.
Reduced Research Fees: Access our expertise at a discounted rate of $25/hour for professional research services.
Please note that memberships and their associated benefits are non-transferable and apply exclusively to the named member.
Join today and experience the rewards of supporting this vital historical institution while enjoying these valuable perks!
By becoming a member of the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum, you not only support our mission to preserve and share the rich Black history of the Chatham-Kent area, but you also enjoy exclusive benefits, including:
Complimentary Museum Tours: Enjoy free guided tours to explore our exhibits and collections as often as you like.
Gift Shop Savings: Receive a discount on purchases made in person at our museum gift shop.
Photocopy Discount: Save 10% on photocopying services for your historical or personal research needs.
Reduced Research Fees: Access our expertise at a discounted rate of $25/hour for professional research services.
Please note that memberships and their associated benefits are non-transferable and apply exclusively to the named member.
Join today and experience the rewards of supporting this vital historical institution while enjoying these valuable perks!
CKBHS Seniors Membership
CA$20
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
By becoming a member of the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum, you not only support our mission to preserve and share the rich Black history of the Chatham-Kent area, but you also enjoy exclusive benefits, including:
Complimentary Museum Tours: Enjoy free guided tours to explore our exhibits and collections as often as you like.
Gift Shop Savings: Receive a discount on purchases made in person at our museum gift shop.
Photocopy Discount: Save 10% on photocopying services for your historical or personal research needs.
Reduced Research Fees: Access our expertise at a discounted rate of $25/hour for professional research services.
Please note that memberships and their associated benefits are non-transferable and apply exclusively to the named member.
Join today and experience the rewards of supporting this vital historical institution while enjoying these valuable perks!
By becoming a member of the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum, you not only support our mission to preserve and share the rich Black history of the Chatham-Kent area, but you also enjoy exclusive benefits, including:
Complimentary Museum Tours: Enjoy free guided tours to explore our exhibits and collections as often as you like.
Gift Shop Savings: Receive a discount on purchases made in person at our museum gift shop.
Photocopy Discount: Save 10% on photocopying services for your historical or personal research needs.
Reduced Research Fees: Access our expertise at a discounted rate of $25/hour for professional research services.
Please note that memberships and their associated benefits are non-transferable and apply exclusively to the named member.
Join today and experience the rewards of supporting this vital historical institution while enjoying these valuable perks!