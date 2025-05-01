The Circle of Turtle Lodge's shop

ANISHNABE 101: The Basics of what you need to know to begin your journey on the Red Road.
The Circle of Turtle Lodge. Self-Published.
Stock cover, coil bound, 8.5 x 11, 62 pp
ISBN 0-9687443-0-3 $17.00 + shipping
Release Date: August 2000
A MUST READ!! Although The Mishomis Book is subtitled: the Voice of the Ojibway, it documents the history, traditions, and culture of all the Anishinabe people (including the Algonquin) of Turtle Island.
Paper cover, 8.5” x 8.5”, 120 pages; ISBN 978-0-8166-7382-7.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!