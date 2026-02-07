The Clarity Of Charity’s Monthly Raffle: February 2026

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About this raffle
Thank you for supporting the mission to create and develop compassionate aftercare and safe homes for children whose lives have been shattered by trafficking.
Thank you for supporting the mission to create and develop compassionate aftercare and safe homes for children whose lives have been shattered by trafficking.
Supporting the mission to create and develop compassionate aftercare programs and safe homes for children whose lives have been shattered by exploitation and/or trafficking.
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