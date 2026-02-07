The Clarity Of Charity

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The Clarity Of Charity

About this raffle

The Clarity Of Charity’s Monthly Raffle: February 2026

Raise Hope – Edmonton Monthly Raffle
$15

Thank you for supporting the mission to create and develop compassionate aftercare and safe homes for children whose lives have been shattered by trafficking.

Raise Hope – Edmonton Monthly Raffle (Copy)
$15

Thank you for supporting the mission to create and develop compassionate aftercare and safe homes for children whose lives have been shattered by trafficking.

Raise Hope – Edmonton Monthly Raffle (Copy) (Copy)
$15

Supporting the mission to create and develop compassionate aftercare programs and safe homes for children whose lives have been shattered by exploitation and/or trafficking.

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