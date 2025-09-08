The Connoisseur’s Choice: Wine & Whiskey Silent Auction

The Alter Ego de Palmer is not a second wine, but rather a distinct expression of the Château Palmer estate — crafted with its own philosophy and style. The 2017 vintage captures the essence of Margaux elegance, balancing aromatic freshness with depth and finesse. Ripe blackberry and plum are layered with violet, graphite, and a subtle hint of spice, framed by silky tannins and impeccable structure. Approachable in its youth yet built to evolve gracefully, this wine offers a true taste of one of Bordeaux’s most celebrated appellations. A bottle that bridges tradition and modernity, perfect for collectors and connoisseurs alike.