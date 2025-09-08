The Connoisseur’s Choice: Wine & Whiskey Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
2020 Oculus – A commanding centerpiece, the 2020 Oculus is a wine of profound depth and structure. Presented in an elegant collector’s box, it’s as display-worthy as it is drinkable — rich, layered, and unforgettable. A treasure for both the cellar and the showcase.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Benriach 21 Yr Old – Matured for over two decades, Benriach 21 Year Old reveals orchard fruit, honeyed malt, and gentle smoke in every sip. Complex yet approachable, it is a Scotch that embodies patience, craftsmanship, and timeless character.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Alter Ego de Palmer is not a second wine, but rather a distinct expression of the Château Palmer estate — crafted with its own philosophy and style. The 2017 vintage captures the essence of Margaux elegance, balancing aromatic freshness with depth and finesse. Ripe blackberry and plum are layered with violet, graphite, and a subtle hint of spice, framed by silky tannins and impeccable structure. Approachable in its youth yet built to evolve gracefully, this wine offers a true taste of one of Bordeaux’s most celebrated appellations. A bottle that bridges tradition and modernity, perfect for collectors and connoisseurs alike.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dalmore 18 Year Old is the pinnacle of Highland craftsmanship, a single malt that embodies elegance, depth, and complexity. Matured in a combination of American white oak, ex-bourbon, and rare Oloroso sherry casks, it reveals rich layers of dark chocolate, orange zest, candied fruits, and a whisper of warm spice. Silky on the palate and lingering on the finish, this Scotch is both refined and indulgent, a true collector’s treasure and a celebration of centuries-old Scottish distilling tradition."
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Redbreast 21 Year Old is widely regarded as one of Ireland’s finest expressions of Single Pot Still whiskey. Aged for over two decades in a combination of bourbon and sherry casks, it offers extraordinary depth, complexity, and balance. Layers of tropical fruits, toasted nuts, vanilla, and subtle spice unfold on the palate, finishing long, smooth, and remarkably refined. This is a whiskey for connoisseurs and collectors alike — a rare treasure that captures the artistry and heritage of Irish distilling at its very best.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Château de Beaucastel is a benchmark for Châteauneuf-du-Pape, and the 2020 vintage is a stunning example of its mastery. This Rhône red blend showcases a rich, layered profile of dark berries, ripe plums, and earthy spice, with subtle notes of leather, herbs, and a touch of mineral complexity. Full-bodied yet balanced, with velvety tannins and a lingering finish, it reflects both the power and elegance of the region. Ideal for collectors and enthusiasts, this wine promises exceptional enjoyment now and the ability to evolve beautifully with age.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing