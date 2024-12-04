THE COQUITLAM CHORALE SOCIETY

About the memberships

THE COQUITLAM CHORALE SOCIETY Memberships 2025

Regular Annual Membership
$245

Valid for one year

Covers dues for both the Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 seasons.

Student/Secondary Household Membership
$215

Valid for one year

Reduced annual dues for students or the second member of the same household as a Regular Membership holder.

Single Season Membership
$150

Valid for one year

Membership for a single season, either Fall 2025 or Spring 2026.

New Member Deposit
$60

No expiration

This is a refundable property deposit and is required by all new members. This deposit can be requested to be refunded within 2 years of leaving the Chorale.

Current Member deposit top up
$30

No expiration

This is a refundable property deposit and is required by all members . This deposit can be requested along with the current $30 deposit already held by the Chorale to be refunded within 2 years of leaving the Chorale.

