THE COQUITLAM CHORALE SOCIETY's Spring 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two (2) 2026 Playland One-Day Passes. Valued at $72
Starting bid
Approx. Value $100
Get cozy with this beautiful hand crocheted blanket, crafted by our very own Sheri King. Approx. 3 feet by 6 feet
Starting bid
2 $25 gift cards at Pajos Fish&Chips and a $25 gift card at Rocky Point Ice Cream
Starting bid
Value $108 If you're a dress shirt kind of guy, or need a crisp shirt to pair with your suit, you'll want our performance Office Shirt. With a soft, luxurious feel its built with stretch for all-day comfort. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/office-shirt for more information
Starting bid
Value $108 An every day button down that you'll never want to take off. The perfect weight, not too thick and not too thin, the Stretch Knit Oxford flexes with your body type and is incredibly soft with its brushed cotton interior. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/stretch-knit-oxford-shirt for more details
Starting bid
Valued at $169
Two tickets for your choice of The Merry wives of Windsor or Macbeth
Starting bid
Value $108 An every day button down that you'll never want to take off. The perfect weight, not too thick and not too thin, the Stretch Knit Oxford flexes with your body type and is incredibly soft with its brushed cotton interior. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/stretch-knit-oxford-shirt for more details
Starting bid
Approx value $79.
The Aeroccino 3 milk frother offers a quick and simple way of preparing perfect milk froth with a light and airy consistency for hot and cold specialities. And it’s not just for coffee - use the Aeroccino 3 for other frothed beverages such as matcha and hot chocolate.
Create light, creamy hot milk in approx. 70-80 seconds by pressing the button once.
For cold milk froth, perfect for an iced recipe, press the button for 2 seconds until it lights up blue. Your cold frothed milk will be ready in approximately 60 seconds.
Starting bid
Value $98 The classic rugby shirt, reengineered. Crafted with soft stretch-knit cotton jersey, our pullover has a brushed cotton interior for a super soft-on-skin feel and a classic point collar for a modern tailored look. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/rugby-pullover for more information
Starting bid
Valued up to $200
Includes 2 adults and a full hook-up site.
Expiry Date: December 31, 2026.
Cannot be redeemed June 8 through July 15, 2026.
Advance reservation is required. RV not provided.
Starting bid
Value $98 The classic rugby shirt, reengineered. Crafted with soft stretch-knit cotton jersey, our pullover has a brushed cotton interior for a super soft-on-skin feel and a classic point collar for a modern tailored look. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/rugby-pullover for more information
Starting bid
Adult sized M long sleeve cotton shirt with custom design "Choir is my Happy Place"
Starting bid
Value $98 The classic rugby shirt, reengineered. Crafted with soft stretch-knit cotton jersey, our pullover has a brushed cotton interior for a super soft-on-skin feel and a classic point collar for a modern tailored look. https://aedelhard.com/products/rugby-pullover
Starting bid
Value $98 The classic rugby shirt, reengineered. Crafted with soft stretch-knit cotton jersey, our pullover has a brushed cotton interior for a super soft-on-skin feel and a classic point collar for a modern tailored look. https://aedelhard.com/products/rugby-pullover
Starting bid
Valued at $178 Performance denim jean that is both comfortable for daily wear and dressy to pair with a button-up shirt and blazer. Designed specifically to be an all-occasion denim, our style is made of proprietary knit weave cloth, and combines the stretch and comfort of knit joggers and the structure of a classic raw denim. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/performance-denim for more information
Starting bid
Valued at $275
Good for one annual membership for the 2026/2027 session
Starting bid
Value of up to $180.00 This pass is good for 2 people to attend any and all concerts of our 2025/2026 program year.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for one adult on the Devil’s Gorge Run, which is valid for the 2026 Season. This rafting trip is valued at $189 plus tax per person and includes four hours of rafting on the Thompson River, as well as a delicious riverside lunch and photos!
Starting bid
Two general admission passes worth $57.76
Starting bid
2 $25 gift cards to Pajos at Rocky Point Park and $10 to Matteo's Gelato in Port Coquitlam. Total value $60
Starting bid
One Cineplex Great Escape pass which includes: 2 general admissions, 2 regular soft drinks and 1 regular popcorn. Three Child Adventure pass which includes 1 child admission and 1 mini combo (drink, popcorn and treat). Approximately $80 value
Starting bid
Approx, Value $110.
Enjoy a celebratory night at home. Includes one Bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne (approx value $87) and one $25 Uber Eats Gift Card
Starting bid
Approx. Value $50
Pour yourself a cozy cuppa with this black ceramic tea set and box of Passionflower tea. Includes tea pot, creamer, sugar pot and box of tea.
Starting bid
Approx value $40.
Adorable solid wooden sign decor for any young superhero's room. Approx. 12" by 12"
Starting bid
Approx. Value $66
One iced coffee travel tumbler ($30 value) and 2 sets of 2 dessert bowls ($18 value each)
Starting bid
Approx Value $40
Freshen up your kitchen with this single serve ceramic tea pot, 2 boxes of Berry Boost tea, two hand crafted dishcloths, spring tea towel and "Love Always Wins" candle.
Starting bid
Approx value $45
Set of 4 beautiful handpainted tumblers and 2 bottles of sparkling apple juice.
Starting bid
Value $108 If you're a dress shirt kind of guy, or need a crisp shirt to pair with your suit, you'll want our performance Office Shirt. With a soft, luxurious feel its built with stretch for all-day comfort. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/office-shirt for more information
Starting bid
Approx. value $25
Lovely set of 6 placemats, napkins and chopsticks and server.
Starting bid
Dragon stand with blue kyanite sphere, warming lavender mask, stress free card deck, candle, unakite bracelet, clear quartz bracelet, labradorite necklace. Total value $100
Starting bid
2 unique puzzles. One a $30 value made from a painting from a local artist, one unique Blue Jays puzzle. A can coozie and a $25 gift card to Doughnut Love. Total value $75
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Elmo Baking Co. in Port Moody
Starting bid
Two gift packages of hand cream and a beautiful 3 wick candle. Approx value $50
Starting bid
Norwex Body and Face Pack. Total value $65
Starting bid
For the hardworking person in your life. 2 warm toques and 2 pairs of magic gloves, a fanny pack for supplies, working hands cream, an insulated bottle and a travel mug. Approx value $50
Starting bid
A $40 gift card to Doughnut Love and 4 beautiful coffee cups.
Starting bid
Beautiful hooded, wearable blanket. Approx value is $80
Starting bid
Two beautifully framed art pieces. Approx value $200
Starting bid
Basket full of adorable, handcrafted stuffies. Each one unique and made with love. Approx value $60
Starting bid
A basket full of comfort. A cozy blanket, a 3-wick candle, a few self-care items and a beautiful handmade scarf.
Starting bid
A full set of beautifully hand painted acrylic nails, two candles, gloves and a small waste basket. Value approx. $70
Starting bid
Valued at $178 Performance denim jean that is both comfortable for daily wear and dressy to pair with a button-up shirt and blazer. Designed specifically to be an all-occasion denim, our style is made of proprietary knit weave cloth, and combines the stretch and comfort of knit joggers and the structure of a classic raw denim. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/performance-denim for more information
Starting bid
A $25 Place Des Arts gift certificate with a 3 wick candle and a can koozie. Total value $60
Starting bid
2 pack of Ello travel mugs. These sell for $50 for one on Amazon! Great value for a great product!
Starting bid
Everything you could need to pack for a successful vacation. Eye masks, travel containers, neck pillow, bag tags all together in a beautiful travel bag. Approx value $50.
Starting bid
A Shala Pass 4 for Kushala Yoga
Value of $62
Starting bid
Custom made apron and pot holders.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to WhiteSpot and $50 to Float30 Restaurant.
Starting bid
From mixing bowl, to spatula, cake mix, apron and more!
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