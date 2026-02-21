THE COQUITLAM CHORALE SOCIETY

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THE COQUITLAM CHORALE SOCIETY

About this event

Sales closed

THE COQUITLAM CHORALE SOCIETY's Spring 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1480 Nanton St, Coquitlam, BC V3E 0B2, Canada

Playland passes item
Playland passes
$40

Starting bid

Two (2) 2026 Playland One-Day Passes. Valued at $72

Handmade Blanket item
Handmade Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Approx. Value $100

Get cozy with this beautiful hand crocheted blanket, crafted by our very own Sheri King. Approx. 3 feet by 6 feet

Dinner and Dessert at Rocky Point Park item
Dinner and Dessert at Rocky Point Park item
Dinner and Dessert at Rocky Point Park
$30

Starting bid

2 $25 gift cards at Pajos Fish&Chips and a $25 gift card at Rocky Point Ice Cream

Size XL Office Shirt- Sky Blue #2 item
Size XL Office Shirt- Sky Blue #2 item
Size XL Office Shirt- Sky Blue #2
$25

Starting bid

Value $108 If you're a dress shirt kind of guy, or need a crisp shirt to pair with your suit, you'll want our performance Office Shirt. With a soft, luxurious feel its built with stretch for all-day comfort. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/office-shirt for more information

Size XXL Stretch Knit Oxford Shirt- White item
Size XXL Stretch Knit Oxford Shirt- White item
Size XXL Stretch Knit Oxford Shirt- White
$30

Starting bid

Value $108 An every day button down that you'll never want to take off. The perfect weight, not too thick and not too thin, the Stretch Knit Oxford flexes with your body type and is incredibly soft with its brushed cotton interior. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/stretch-knit-oxford-shirt for more details

Bard on the Beach item
Bard on the Beach
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $169

Two tickets for your choice of The Merry wives of Windsor or Macbeth

Size XL Stretch Knit Oxford Shirt- White item
Size XL Stretch Knit Oxford Shirt- White item
Size XL Stretch Knit Oxford Shirt- White
$25

Starting bid

Value $108 An every day button down that you'll never want to take off. The perfect weight, not too thick and not too thin, the Stretch Knit Oxford flexes with your body type and is incredibly soft with its brushed cotton interior. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/stretch-knit-oxford-shirt for more details

Nespresso Aeroccino 3 item
Nespresso Aeroccino 3
$30

Starting bid

Approx value $79.

The Aeroccino 3 milk frother offers a quick and simple way of preparing perfect milk froth with a light and airy consistency for hot and cold specialities. And it’s not just for coffee - use the Aeroccino 3 for other frothed beverages such as matcha and hot chocolate.

Create light, creamy hot milk in approx. 70-80 seconds by pressing the button once.

For cold milk froth, perfect for an iced recipe, press the button for 2 seconds until it lights up blue. Your cold frothed milk will be ready in approximately 60 seconds.

Size XL Rugby Pullover Shirt- White item
Size XL Rugby Pullover Shirt- White item
Size XL Rugby Pullover Shirt- White
$20

Starting bid

Value $98 The classic rugby shirt, reengineered. Crafted with soft stretch-knit cotton jersey, our pullover has a brushed cotton interior for a super soft-on-skin feel and a classic point collar for a modern tailored look. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/rugby-pullover for more information

Two Free Nights at Burnaby Cariboo RV Park item
Two Free Nights at Burnaby Cariboo RV Park
$65

Starting bid

Valued up to $200

Includes 2 adults and a full hook-up site.


Expiry Date:  December 31, 2026.
Cannot be redeemed June 8 through July 15, 2026.


Advance reservation is required. RV not provided.

Size XXL Rugby Pullover Shirt- White item
Size XXL Rugby Pullover Shirt- White item
Size XXL Rugby Pullover Shirt- White
$25

Starting bid

Value $98 The classic rugby shirt, reengineered. Crafted with soft stretch-knit cotton jersey, our pullover has a brushed cotton interior for a super soft-on-skin feel and a classic point collar for a modern tailored look. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/rugby-pullover for more information

Custom Shirt item
Custom Shirt
$15

Starting bid

Adult sized M long sleeve cotton shirt with custom design "Choir is my Happy Place"

Size L Rugby Pullover Shirt- Sky Blue item
Size L Rugby Pullover Shirt- Sky Blue item
Size L Rugby Pullover Shirt- Sky Blue
$25

Starting bid

Value $98 The classic rugby shirt, reengineered. Crafted with soft stretch-knit cotton jersey, our pullover has a brushed cotton interior for a super soft-on-skin feel and a classic point collar for a modern tailored look. https://aedelhard.com/products/rugby-pullover

Size XL Rugby Pullover Shirt- Sky Blue item
Size XL Rugby Pullover Shirt- Sky Blue item
Size XL Rugby Pullover Shirt- Sky Blue
$25

Starting bid

Value $98 The classic rugby shirt, reengineered. Crafted with soft stretch-knit cotton jersey, our pullover has a brushed cotton interior for a super soft-on-skin feel and a classic point collar for a modern tailored look. https://aedelhard.com/products/rugby-pullover

Size 34 Performance Denim- Navy #1 item
Size 34 Performance Denim- Navy #1 item
Size 34 Performance Denim- Navy #1
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $178 Performance denim jean that is both comfortable for daily wear and dressy to pair with a button-up shirt and blazer. Designed specifically to be an all-occasion denim, our style is made of proprietary knit weave cloth, and combines the stretch and comfort of knit joggers and the structure of a classic raw denim. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/performance-denim for more information

Annual Singing Membership item
Annual Singing Membership
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $275

Good for one annual membership for the 2026/2027 session

2026/2027 Annual Concert Pass item
2026/2027 Annual Concert Pass
$50

Starting bid

Value of up to $180.00 This pass is good for 2 people to attend any and all concerts of our 2025/2026 program year.

Kumsheen Rafting Trip item
Kumsheen Rafting Trip
$55

Starting bid

Gift certificate for one adult on the Devil’s Gorge Run, which is valid for the 2026 Season. This rafting trip is valued at $189 plus tax per person and includes four hours of rafting on the Thompson River, as well as a delicious riverside lunch and photos! 


H.R. Macmillan Space Centre item
H.R. Macmillan Space Centre
$30

Starting bid

Two general admission passes worth $57.76

Fish and Chips and Gelato item
Fish and Chips and Gelato item
Fish and Chips and Gelato
$30

Starting bid

2 $25 gift cards to Pajos at Rocky Point Park and $10 to Matteo's Gelato in Port Coquitlam. Total value $60

Night out at the movies item
Night out at the movies
$40

Starting bid

One Cineplex Great Escape pass which includes: 2 general admissions, 2 regular soft drinks and 1 regular popcorn. Three Child Adventure pass which includes 1 child admission and 1 mini combo (drink, popcorn and treat). Approximately $80 value

Celebrate at Home item
Celebrate at Home
$40

Starting bid

Approx, Value $110.

Enjoy a celebratory night at home. Includes one Bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne (approx value $87) and one $25 Uber Eats Gift Card

Black Filigree Tea set item
Black Filigree Tea set
$20

Starting bid

Approx. Value $50

Pour yourself a cozy cuppa with this black ceramic tea set and box of Passionflower tea. Includes tea pot, creamer, sugar pot and box of tea.

Superhero Sign item
Superhero Sign
$10

Starting bid

Approx value $40.

Adorable solid wooden sign decor for any young superhero's room. Approx. 12" by 12"

Nespresso ware item
Nespresso ware
$25

Starting bid

Approx. Value $66

One iced coffee travel tumbler ($30 value) and 2 sets of 2 dessert bowls ($18 value each)

Kitchen refresh item
Kitchen refresh
$10

Starting bid

Approx Value $40

Freshen up your kitchen with this single serve ceramic tea pot, 2 boxes of Berry Boost tea, two hand crafted dishcloths, spring tea towel and "Love Always Wins" candle.

Cheers! item
Cheers!
$10

Starting bid

Approx value $45

Set of 4 beautiful handpainted tumblers and 2 bottles of sparkling apple juice.

Size XL Office Shirt- Sky Blue #1 item
Size XL Office Shirt- Sky Blue #1 item
Size XL Office Shirt- Sky Blue #1
$25

Starting bid

Value $108 If you're a dress shirt kind of guy, or need a crisp shirt to pair with your suit, you'll want our performance Office Shirt. With a soft, luxurious feel its built with stretch for all-day comfort. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/office-shirt for more information

Placemat set item
Placemat set
$10

Starting bid

Approx. value $25

Lovely set of 6 placemats, napkins and chopsticks and server.

Crystals item
Crystals
$35

Starting bid

Dragon stand with blue kyanite sphere, warming lavender mask, stress free card deck, candle, unakite bracelet, clear quartz bracelet, labradorite necklace. Total value $100

Puzzle with Doughnuts item
Puzzle with Doughnuts
$30

Starting bid

2 unique puzzles. One a $30 value made from a painting from a local artist, one unique Blue Jays puzzle. A can coozie and a $25 gift card to Doughnut Love. Total value $75

Elmo Baking item
Elmo Baking
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Elmo Baking Co. in Port Moody

Self Care package item
Self Care package
$20

Starting bid

Two gift packages of hand cream and a beautiful 3 wick candle. Approx value $50

Norwex item
Norwex
$20

Starting bid

Norwex Body and Face Pack. Total value $65

Day at work survival kit item
Day at work survival kit
$20

Starting bid

For the hardworking person in your life. 2 warm toques and 2 pairs of magic gloves, a fanny pack for supplies, working hands cream, an insulated bottle and a travel mug. Approx value $50

Coffee and Doughnuts item
Coffee and Doughnuts
$60

Starting bid

A $40 gift card to Doughnut Love and 4 beautiful coffee cups.

Wearable Blanket item
Wearable Blanket
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful hooded, wearable blanket. Approx value is $80

Framed artwork item
Framed artwork
$50

Starting bid

Two beautifully framed art pieces. Approx value $200

Basket of Stuffies item
Basket of Stuffies
$35

Starting bid

Basket full of adorable, handcrafted stuffies. Each one unique and made with love. Approx value $60

Basket full of comfort item
Basket full of comfort
$25

Starting bid

A basket full of comfort. A cozy blanket, a 3-wick candle, a few self-care items and a beautiful handmade scarf.

Nails and more item
Nails and more
$20

Starting bid

A full set of beautifully hand painted acrylic nails, two candles, gloves and a small waste basket. Value approx. $70

Size 32 Performance Denim- Navy item
Size 32 Performance Denim- Navy item
Size 32 Performance Denim- Navy
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $178 Performance denim jean that is both comfortable for daily wear and dressy to pair with a button-up shirt and blazer. Designed specifically to be an all-occasion denim, our style is made of proprietary knit weave cloth, and combines the stretch and comfort of knit joggers and the structure of a classic raw denim. Visit https://aedelhard.com/products/performance-denim for more information

Place Des Arts item
Place Des Arts
$15

Starting bid

A $25 Place Des Arts gift certificate with a 3 wick candle and a can koozie. Total value $60

Ello Ceramic travel mugs item
Ello Ceramic travel mugs
$40

Starting bid

2 pack of Ello travel mugs. These sell for $50 for one on Amazon! Great value for a great product!

Travel Kit item
Travel Kit
$30

Starting bid

Everything you could need to pack for a successful vacation. Eye masks, travel containers, neck pillow, bag tags all together in a beautiful travel bag. Approx value $50.

Gift Certificate for Yoga item
Gift Certificate for Yoga
$25

Starting bid

A Shala Pass 4 for Kushala Yoga

  • Up to 4 drop-in classes per month
  • Cancel anytime, no contract
  • Carry-over one unused class to the next month
  • Automatic payment every month

Value of $62

For the chef item
For the chef
$15

Starting bid

Custom made apron and pot holders.

Dinner on the town item
Dinner on the town
$30

Starting bid

$50 gift card to WhiteSpot and $50 to Float30 Restaurant.

Baking basket item
Baking basket item
Baking basket
$25

Starting bid

From mixing bowl, to spatula, cake mix, apron and more!

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