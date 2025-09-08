Family Membership

For parents, caregivers, and families engaged in CCACH programs and cultural community-building.

· 📰 Monthly Family Newsletter — program updates, tips, and highlights for caregivers

· 📝 Priority Registration Access — early sign-up for tutoring, AfroQuiz, cultural studios, and summer camps

· 💸 Member Discounts — 10–15% off per child on selected paid youth programs

· 💬 Member-Only Info Sessions — access to CCACH-led Q&As for families and caregivers

· 📦 Digital Welcome Kit — cultural celebration calendar, youth planner, and caregiver tools

👥 Who It’s For:

· Parents or caregivers of youth enrolled in CCACH programming

· Newcomer families and first-time participants

Families looking for low-cost cultural engagement