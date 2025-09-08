Family Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 10, 2027
For parents, caregivers, and families engaged in CCACH programs and cultural community-building.
· 📰 Monthly Family Newsletter — program updates, tips, and highlights for caregivers
· 📝 Priority Registration Access — early sign-up for tutoring, AfroQuiz, cultural studios, and summer camps
· 💸 Member Discounts — 10–15% off per child on selected paid youth programs
· 💬 Member-Only Info Sessions — access to CCACH-led Q&As for families and caregivers
· 📦 Digital Welcome Kit — cultural celebration calendar, youth planner, and caregiver tools
· Parents or caregivers of youth enrolled in CCACH programming
· Newcomer families and first-time participants
Families looking for low-cost cultural engagement
$
