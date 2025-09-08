Council of Canadians of African and Caribbean Heritage

Offered by

Council of Canadians of African and Caribbean Heritage

About the memberships

Family Membership

Family Membership
$15

Valid until March 10, 2027

For parents, caregivers, and families engaged in CCACH programs and cultural community-building.

✅ What’s Included:

· 📰 Monthly Family Newsletter — program updates, tips, and highlights for caregivers

· 📝 Priority Registration Access — early sign-up for tutoring, AfroQuiz, cultural studios, and summer camps

· 💸 Member Discounts — 10–15% off per child on selected paid youth programs

·  💬 Member-Only Info Sessions — access to CCACH-led Q&As for families and caregivers

·  📦 Digital Welcome Kit — cultural celebration calendar, youth planner, and caregiver tools

👥 Who It’s For:

· Parents or caregivers of youth enrolled in CCACH programming

·  Newcomer families and first-time participants

Families looking for low-cost cultural engagement

Add a donation for Council of Canadians of African and Caribbean Heritage

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!