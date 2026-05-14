Belle Spirale Dance Projects

Hosted by

Belle Spirale Dance Projects

About this event

The Dance Deck 2026

1745 Napier St

Vancouver, BC V5L 2N1, Canada

Sliding Scale Donation Ticket of $40.00
$40

General admission. This event is a fundraiser and our tickets are sliding scale to support artistic activities of Belle Spirale Dance Projects. Thank you for attending and supporting us.

Sliding Scale Donation Ticket of $50.00
$50

General admission. This event is a fundraiser and our tickets are sliding scale to support artistic activities of Belle Spirale Dance Projects. Thank you for attending and supporting us.

Sliding Scale Donation Ticket of $60.00
$60

General admission. This event is a fundraiser and our tickets are sliding scale to support artistic activities of Belle Spirale Dance Projects. Thank you for attending and supporting us.

Sliding Scale Donation Ticket of $70.00
$70

General admission. This event is a fundraiser and our tickets are sliding scale to support artistic activities of Belle Spirale Dance Projects. Thank you for attending and supporting us.

Add a donation for Belle Spirale Dance Projects

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