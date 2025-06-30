The Family Place Sponsorship Program

Benefits Include: Everything in the Family Advocate level, PLUS: Logo on a dedicated sponsorship board in the Gross Motor Room Bi-monthly social media mentions (6x posts/year) Logo and mention in all email campaigns (for one year) Opportunity to provide promotional materials (flyers, coupons) at our center Featured logo and link on our website’s homepage

Benefits Include: Everything in the Family Advocate level, PLUS: Logo on a dedicated sponsorship board in the Gross Motor Room Bi-monthly social media mentions (6x posts/year) Logo and mention in all email campaigns (for one year) Opportunity to provide promotional materials (flyers, coupons) at our center Featured logo and link on our website’s homepage

More details...