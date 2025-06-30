The Family Place Sponsorship Program

Benefits Include: Logo displayed in the Gross Motor Room,
Social media shoutout (1x post), Logo featured in our email newsletter (1 issue), Recognition on our website’s sponsor page
Family Advocate
$500
Benefits Include: Everything in the Community Champion level, PLUS:
Quarterly social media mentions (4x posts/year)
Logo featured in print materials (pamphlets, posters, etc.)
Website link featured on our sponsor page
Play and Grow Partner
$1,000
Benefits Include: Everything in the Family Advocate level, PLUS:
Logo on a dedicated sponsorship board in the Gross Motor Room
Bi-monthly social media mentions (6x posts/year)
Logo and mention in all email campaigns (for one year)
Opportunity to provide promotional materials (flyers, coupons) at our center Featured logo and link on our website’s homepage
Premier Title Sponsor
$2,500
Benefits Include: Everything in the Play & Grow Partner level, PLUS:
"Gross Motor Room Sponsored by [Your Business]" signage
Monthly social media mentions (12x posts/year)
Featured story in our email newsletter
Recognition at all major events/fundraisers
Dedicated sponsor spotlight on our website’s homepage
