Jubilee Montréal

Hosted by

Jubilee Montréal

About this event

The Father’s Love: An Evening of Teaching and Reflection

5567 Chem. de la Côte-Saint-Antoine

Montréal, QC H4A 1R4, Canada

General Admission
Free

This is a free event, but there will be an opportunity to give a donation at the end of the evening for those who desire to give. Donations will support the Father’s Love evening and related ministry expenses, including event costs, hospitality, and a ministry gift connected to our speaker’s work with Fatherheart Ministries.


Please have each attendee register separately using their own email address so we can send event details and follow-up emails directly to everyone.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!