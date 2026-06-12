The Father’s Love: An Evening of Teaching and Reflection

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About this event
This is a free event, but there will be an opportunity to give a donation at the end of the evening for those who desire to give. Donations will support the Father’s Love evening and related ministry expenses, including event costs, hospitality, and a ministry gift connected to our speaker’s work with Fatherheart Ministries.
Please have each attendee register separately using their own email address so we can send event details and follow-up emails directly to everyone.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!