The Fidgets Comedy Show

The VIP ticket offers exclusive perks! Enjoy a meet and greet with The Fidgets before the show, receive a special Fidgets tour poster, and secure prime seating up close to the stage!
The VIP ticket offers exclusive perks! Enjoy a meet and greet with The Fidgets before the show, receive a special Fidgets tour poster, and secure prime seating up close to the stage!
Mousetrap
$20
Mousetrap donation purchases are eligible for a tax receipt. For every $20 donated a mousetrap will be put on the stage for the last sketch of the night where The Fidgets will walk blindfolded across the mousetraps. All proceeds go directly to Immanuel Christian School.
Mousetrap donation purchases are eligible for a tax receipt. For every $20 donated a mousetrap will be put on the stage for the last sketch of the night where The Fidgets will walk blindfolded across the mousetraps. All proceeds go directly to Immanuel Christian School.
Silent Auction Basket
$250
Sweet tooth Basket
Sweet tooth Basket
Silent Auction Basket
$600
Fidget Toys
Fidget Toys
Silent Auction Basket
$700
Family Games
Family Games
Silent Auction Basket
$300
Mexican Basket
Mexican Basket
Silent Auction Basket
$230
Arts and Craft basket
Arts and Craft basket
Silent Auction Basket
$1,000
Movie Night Basket
Movie Night Basket
Add a donation for Immanuel Christian School
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!