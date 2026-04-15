The First Annual MECh Gala

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Includes one ticket. $125 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
Includes one ticket. $100 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
Includes one ticket. $75 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
Includes one ticket. $50 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
Includes one ticket. $25 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
Funds one ticket for a community member who would not otherwise be able to attend. Tickets are distributed anonymously through the waitlist. $25 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
Includes one ticket. $425 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
Includes ten tickets. $250 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
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