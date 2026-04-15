Mile-End Chavurah/ Les Amis juifs du Mile End

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Mile-End Chavurah/ Les Amis juifs du Mile End

About this event

The First Annual MECh Gala

Outremont

Montreal, QC, Canada

Future of MECh Ticket
$200

Includes one ticket. $125 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

Build the Next Chapter Ticket
$175

Includes one ticket. $100 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

Carry MECh Forward Ticket
$150

Includes one ticket. $75 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

Support MECh Ticket
$125

Includes one ticket. $50 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

MECh Gala Ticket
$100

Includes one ticket. $25 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

Share the Night Community Ticket
$100

Funds one ticket for a community member who would not otherwise be able to attend. Tickets are distributed anonymously through the waitlist. $25 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

Major Supporter Ticket
$500

Includes one ticket. $425 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

Bring the Whole Chavurah (10 Tickets)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes ten tickets. $250 eligible for a charitable tax receipt.


Add a donation for Mile-End Chavurah/ Les Amis juifs du Mile End

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