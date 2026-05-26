The Sufi Garden Institute

Hosted by

The Sufi Garden Institute

About this event

The Friday In-Sights

Zoom Online

Conscience
$199

I contribute an amount that feels fair to me, in recognition of the teaching received and in support of this work. This ticket provides access to all 6 sessions of this series.

Recognition
$200

I recognize the value of this teaching and offer a contribution that reflects my appreciation and commitment. This ticket provides access to all 6 sessions of this series.

Growth
$300

I wish to actively support the growth of  and contribute to the flourishing of this vision. This ticket provides access to all 6 sessions of this series.

Open Participation
Pay what you can

I am not able to contribute at this time, or I wish to first discover what is being offered. I still wish to participate and may contribute later if I feel called to. This ticket provides access to all 6 sessions of this series.

Add a donation for The Sufi Garden Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!