The Friday In-Sights

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I contribute an amount that feels fair to me, in recognition of the teaching received and in support of this work. This ticket provides access to all 6 sessions of this series.
I recognize the value of this teaching and offer a contribution that reflects my appreciation and commitment. This ticket provides access to all 6 sessions of this series.
I wish to actively support the growth of and contribute to the flourishing of this vision. This ticket provides access to all 6 sessions of this series.
I am not able to contribute at this time, or I wish to first discover what is being offered. I still wish to participate and may contribute later if I feel called to. This ticket provides access to all 6 sessions of this series.
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