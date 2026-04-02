The Gathering at Moh'kinsstis

As a Storyteller Sponsor, your organization will be recognized with logo placement on event materials and promotions, elevating your visibility as a key supporter of the Gathering. You will have the opportunity to host an activation booth and align your brand with a specific element of the event through activity-based recognition. This level also includes an invitation to the opening ceremony, offering a deeper connection to the cultural significance of the day. Your support will be acknowledged following the event as part of our continued storytelling and appreciation.