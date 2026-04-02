The Gathering at Moh'kinsstis

Hosted by
About this event
As an Ally Sponsor, your support will be recognized through name placement on event materials and inclusion in event promotions, including social media. You will also be acknowledged following the event as part of our collective appreciation of partners who helped bring the Gathering to life. This level offers a meaningful way to stand alongside the Indigenous Gathering Place and demonstrate your commitment to community, culture, and connection.
As a Community Builder Sponsor, your organization will receive name recognition on event materials and in event promotions, reflecting your role in helping create a welcoming and inclusive gathering space. You will also have the opportunity to host an activation booth on-site, allowing you to connect directly with attendees in a meaningful way. Post-event recognition will further highlight your contribution and support of Indigenous-led community initiatives.
As a Storyteller Sponsor, your organization will be recognized with logo placement on event materials and promotions, elevating your visibility as a key supporter of the Gathering. You will have the opportunity to host an activation booth and align your brand with a specific element of the event through activity-based recognition. This level also includes an invitation to the opening ceremony, offering a deeper connection to the cultural significance of the day. Your support will be acknowledged following the event as part of our continued storytelling and appreciation.
As the Presenting Partner, your organization will receive prominent logo recognition across all event materials and promotions, positioning you as a leading supporter of this important community gathering. You will have an on-site activation booth and be recognized across the entire event, reflecting your integral role in bringing the Gathering to life. This level includes an invitation to the opening ceremony and an opportunity to share remarks, offering a visible and meaningful presence. Your partnership will also be recognized post-event as part of our ongoing communications and appreciation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!