The Gift of Christmas 2025

Toys & Treats for One Cat
$20
Toys & Treats for One Dog
$30
Food & Litter for One Cat
$50
Food & Bedding for One Dog
$60
Full Set of Vaccinations for One Cat
$70
Full Set of Vaccinations for One Dog
$80
One Vet Exam
$100
Neuter Surgery for One Cat
$120
Spay Surgery for One Cat
$200
Neuter Surgery for One Dog
$250
Spay Surgery for One Dog
$375
Add a donation for Border Paws Animal Shelter Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!