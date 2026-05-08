The Grand Finale: An Evening on the Grand River

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About this event
As a thank-you for your support throughout the 2025–2026 membership year, this special event is complimentary for current Ladies Who Lead and County of Brant Chamber of Commerce members.
Please note: This ticket type is reserved for current members only. Tickets registered under this category by non-members may be cancelled.
Not currently a member? We’d still love to celebrate with you! Your ticket includes the full cruise experience, networking, guest speaker, and tasty bites aboard Grand River Dinner Cruises.
💡 Interested in future member perks and exclusive event pricing?
To learn more about joining Ladies Who Lead, visit us at https://ladieswholead.ca/
To learn more about joining The County of Brant Chamber of Commerce, visit https://www.brantchamber.ca/
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