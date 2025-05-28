THE BIG SING THING: THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES!!

Hosted by
About this event
This is your "Ticket to Ride" down "Penny Lane" and "Twist and Shout" while you sing your way through the evening!
$45 at the door, if not sold out.
Your Preferred seating ticket in designated up front rows is your "Ticket to Ride" down "Penny Lane" and "Twist and Shout" while you sing your way through the evening in up close to the action.
Limited number of tickets available!
$65 at the door, if not sold out.
*Student tickets are general admission only
$15 at the door, if not sold out.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!