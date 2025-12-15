Lagoon City Community Association

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Lagoon City Community Association

About this event

THE GREAT LAGOON CITY Price Off

84 Laguna Pkwy

Brechin, ON L0K 1B0, Canada

TEAM TICKET PAY LATER
Free

Pick a name for your TEAM of two members. Total amount is $20 per team. Pay by cheque or cash, by placing an envelope (with your TEAM name) in the mailbox at the Club House (community centre).

TEAM TICKET PAY NOW
$20

Pay now by e-transfer or credit card. Pick a name for your TEAM. Total of $20 per team of two members. To avoid adding a donation to your fee, remember to select the OTHER box to enter $0.

SINGLE PAY LATER
Free

Join in with another single. Single price is $10. Pay by cheque or cash, by placing an envelope (with your name) in the mailbox at the Club House (community centre).

SINGLE PAY NOW
$10

Pay now by e-transfer or credit card. Single price is $10 - join in with another single. To avoid adding a donation to your fee, remember to select the OTHER box to enter $0.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!