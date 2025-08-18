Hosted by

$10 Haircut Day

The Hair Lounge - $10 Haircut Day Silent Auction

113 1 St NW, Airdrie, AB T4B 0R3, Canada

Will Package item
Will Package
$200

Starting bid

Will Package Certificate from Warnock & Associates

($950 Value)

Princess Package item
Princess Package
$25

Starting bid

2-$50 Gift Cards to Ambition Performing Arts plus pink tutu, tiara, wand, barrettes, and mirror. The full meal deal for your dancing princess!

Movie Night Out item
Movie Night Out
$15

Starting bid

2 General Movie Admissions, 2 Med Popcorns, & 2 Med Fountain Drinks. Hand Sanitizer and extra popcorn!

Shauna Allen with Tara Molina Group

Paint Night item
Paint Night
$20

Starting bid

Certificate for 2 people to attend a Artsy Fartsy Paint night and a pumpkin picture.

Butterfly Picture item
Butterfly Picture
$15

Starting bid

Beautiful Butterfly picture courtesy of Artsy Fartsy and paint brushes.

Car Detailing Certificate item
Car Detailing Certificate
$80

Starting bid

$250 Car Detailing Certificate courtesy of Simplicity Car Care!

DETAILING INCLUDES AN EXTERIOR HAND WASH AND DRY, A FULL INTERIOR CLEANING EXCEPT FOR SHAMPOO. ALSO INCLUDES SAME DAY PICK UP AND DELIVERY SERVICE WITHIN AIRDRIE IF NECESSARY!

60 Min Massage item
60 Min Massage
$40

Starting bid

60 Minute Massage with At Dawn Wellness

House Cleaning item
House Cleaning
$50

Starting bid

$150 Gift Card to The Pink Wand Cleaning!

Pamper Package item
Pamper Package
$30

Starting bid

Frilly Lilly - Sugar scrub, nail oil, hand salve, scrunchies, shoe key chain, ear rings and eye pads!

Newborn Mini Session item
Newborn Mini Session
$80

Starting bid

Lace & Locket Photo - Mini Newborn Session with 5 complimentary digital photos

BabylissPro Hairdryer item
BabylissPro Hairdryer
$50

Starting bid

Babyliss Professional Hairdryer courtesy of Modern Beauty Supplies

O2 Texture Double Waver item
O2 Texture Double Waver
$45

Starting bid

Titanium Ceramic Double Waver courtesy of Modern Beauty Supplies

($300 Value)

Living Proof Product Basket item
Living Proof Product Basket
$80

Starting bid

Living Proof Products courtesy of Summit Salon Services

-Flex Hairspray

-Full Dry Volume Texture Spray

-PHD Shampoo

-PHD Conditioner

-PHD Dry Shampoo

-Full Texturizing Foam

-PHD 5 in 1

-Frizz Vanishing Oil

($400 Value)

Big Ben Cleaning item
Big Ben Cleaning
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Big Ben Cleaning Services

Treat Your Pet! item
Treat Your Pet!
$80

Starting bid

Treat your fav furry friend to a $200 Gift Certificate to Love Your Pet for all your pet needs!

$100 Gift Certificate item
$100 Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to Brockways Automotive

Travel Pack item
Travel Pack
$30

Starting bid

$50 Westjet Gift Card and all the accessories for your trip! Court of The Travel Agent Next Door

Deer Scene Weather Vane item
Deer Scene Weather Vane
$10

Starting bid

Deer Scene Weather Vane

Metal Detector item
Metal Detector
$40

Starting bid

Metal Detector

Spot Sprayer item
Spot Sprayer
$10

Starting bid

1 Gallon Spot Sprayer

Beauty Package item
Beauty Package
$40

Starting bid

$100 Gift certificate and Hale Derma Spray courtesy of Byoode Bar

Laser Hair Removal item
Laser Hair Removal
$50

Starting bid

O ESTHETICS 


•30 minute full body laser hair removal session (no refunds or exchanges, this treatment only)

•$250 value

•Must book before December 31st 2025

Cordless Water Flosser item
Cordless Water Flosser
$50

Starting bid

Cordless water flosser - Courtesy of The Beautiful Tooth Company

Teeth Whitening item
Teeth Whitening
$50

Starting bid

Complimentary in office teeth whitening at The Beautiful Tooth Company & whitening pen

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$80

Starting bid

Vena Womans Health and wellness. Package of three medical grade, chemical peels and ultra hydrating mask, sheer hydration and a mini mature skin deluxe kit.

($450 Value)

Furnace Tune Up item
Furnace Tune Up item
Furnace Tune Up
$50

Starting bid

Furnace Tune Up - Courtesy of Airdrie Air

(Within Airdrie Only)

Kids Package item
Kids Package
$50

Starting bid

Light up play tent, Freeies, sour patch, Maynard, skittles, hungry, hippo game, gift certificates, $15 Dairy Queen, $25 Walmart, $15 Crumbl cookie, Skipbo, Rubiks cube slinky, Play-Doh and Mike by and Ike candy

($200 Value)

$200 Gift Certificate item
$200 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

$200 Gift Certificate towards a Highlight/Color & Cut

Courtesy of The Hair Lounge

Mini Family Photo OR Business Photo Seasion item
Mini Family Photo OR Business Photo Seasion
$80

Starting bid

One Free Mini family photo OR Business photo session! courtesy of Alyssa Kellert-Bright Peak Media

($680 value)

Movie Basket item
Movie Basket
$40

Starting bid

$80 cineplex gift card and all the fixing for your movie night

Courtesy of Sherry Jenkins - We Morrgage

Air Fryer item
Air Fryer
$50

Starting bid

Duel Ninja Air Fryer with 200 liners for easy cleaning!

Courtesy of Terri Stephens

$250 Budget Blinds Gift Certificate item
$250 Budget Blinds Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

$250 gift card a bottle of Prosecco and glasses courtesy of Budget Blinds

Red Light & Tanning item
Red Light & Tanning
$40

Starting bid

1 week free Red Light

1 week free Tanning

Sample lotions

Head Band

Tanning stickers & accessories

Courtesy of Tan Lines

Have a Drink! item
Have a Drink!
$30

Starting bid

Barbeque sauce and 948 cup with a 948 growler refill and hat Courtesy of your local 948 Brewing Co.

For the Swifty Fans! item
For the Swifty Fans!
$40

Starting bid

40oz full wrap Taylor Swift tumbler

($110 Value)

YS eras tour sweater ($40 value)

Courtesy of Big Mood Designs

$225 Auto Spa Gift Certificate item
$225 Auto Spa Gift Certificate
$80

Starting bid

$225 Auto Spa Gift Certificate

Cat Toy Pack item
Cat Toy Pack
$20

Starting bid

cat catcher, cat snuggly, pull apart play cloth and a ball with a scratcher. Keep your cat happy for hours!!

Courtesy of Happy Paws Vet

Pamper Me Basket item
Pamper Me Basket
$15

Starting bid

Hempz lotions and Body Wash

Courtesy of Airdrie Food Bank

Soak & Unwind Basket item
Soak & Unwind Basket
$15

Starting bid

Towel

Shower Steamers

Gum drop shaped fixer

Courtesy of Airdrie Food Bank

Perk Up Basket item
Perk Up Basket
$15

Starting bid

Coffee and Cups everything to get your day started!

Courtesy of Airdrie Food Bank

Doggy Badket item
Doggy Badket
$20

Starting bid

Dino squeaky toy, small training clip collar, dog cookies and treats, training harness, peanut butter whip, poop bag holder and a blanket

Courtesy of Airdrie Puppy Pals

Beautiful Bouquet item
Beautiful Bouquet
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful bouquet of flowers courtesy of Funky Petals

