The Hair Lounge - $10 Haircut Day Silent Auction

Will Package Certificate from Warnock & Associates
($950 Value)
2-$50 Gift Cards to Ambition Performing Arts plus pink tutu, tiara, wand, barrettes, and mirror. The full meal deal for your dancing princess!
2 General Movie Admissions, 2 Med Popcorns, & 2 Med Fountain Drinks. Hand Sanitizer and extra popcorn!
Shauna Allen with Tara Molina Group
Certificate for 2 people to attend a Artsy Fartsy Paint night and a pumpkin picture.
Beautiful Butterfly picture courtesy of Artsy Fartsy and paint brushes.
$250 Car Detailing Certificate courtesy of Simplicity Car Care!
DETAILING INCLUDES AN EXTERIOR HAND WASH AND DRY, A FULL INTERIOR CLEANING EXCEPT FOR SHAMPOO. ALSO INCLUDES SAME DAY PICK UP AND DELIVERY SERVICE WITHIN AIRDRIE IF NECESSARY!
60 Minute Massage with At Dawn Wellness
$150 Gift Card to The Pink Wand Cleaning!
Frilly Lilly - Sugar scrub, nail oil, hand salve, scrunchies, shoe key chain, ear rings and eye pads!
Lace & Locket Photo - Mini Newborn Session with 5 complimentary digital photos
Babyliss Professional Hairdryer courtesy of Modern Beauty Supplies
Titanium Ceramic Double Waver courtesy of Modern Beauty Supplies
($300 Value)
Living Proof Products courtesy of Summit Salon Services
-Flex Hairspray
-Full Dry Volume Texture Spray
-PHD Shampoo
-PHD Conditioner
-PHD Dry Shampoo
-Full Texturizing Foam
-PHD 5 in 1
-Frizz Vanishing Oil
($400 Value)
$50 Gift Card to Big Ben Cleaning Services
Treat your fav furry friend to a $200 Gift Certificate to Love Your Pet for all your pet needs!
$100 Gift Certificate to Brockways Automotive
$50 Westjet Gift Card and all the accessories for your trip! Court of The Travel Agent Next Door
Deer Scene Weather Vane
Metal Detector
1 Gallon Spot Sprayer
$100 Gift certificate and Hale Derma Spray courtesy of Byoode Bar
O ESTHETICS
•30 minute full body laser hair removal session (no refunds or exchanges, this treatment only)
•$250 value
•Must book before December 31st 2025
Cordless water flosser - Courtesy of The Beautiful Tooth Company
Complimentary in office teeth whitening at The Beautiful Tooth Company & whitening pen
Vena Womans Health and wellness. Package of three medical grade, chemical peels and ultra hydrating mask, sheer hydration and a mini mature skin deluxe kit.
($450 Value)
Furnace Tune Up - Courtesy of Airdrie Air
(Within Airdrie Only)
Light up play tent, Freeies, sour patch, Maynard, skittles, hungry, hippo game, gift certificates, $15 Dairy Queen, $25 Walmart, $15 Crumbl cookie, Skipbo, Rubiks cube slinky, Play-Doh and Mike by and Ike candy
($200 Value)
$200 Gift Certificate towards a Highlight/Color & Cut
Courtesy of The Hair Lounge
One Free Mini family photo OR Business photo session! courtesy of Alyssa Kellert-Bright Peak Media
($680 value)
$80 cineplex gift card and all the fixing for your movie night
Courtesy of Sherry Jenkins - We Morrgage
Duel Ninja Air Fryer with 200 liners for easy cleaning!
Courtesy of Terri Stephens
$250 gift card a bottle of Prosecco and glasses courtesy of Budget Blinds
1 week free Red Light
1 week free Tanning
Sample lotions
Head Band
Tanning stickers & accessories
Courtesy of Tan Lines
Barbeque sauce and 948 cup with a 948 growler refill and hat Courtesy of your local 948 Brewing Co.
40oz full wrap Taylor Swift tumbler
($110 Value)
YS eras tour sweater ($40 value)
Courtesy of Big Mood Designs
$225 Auto Spa Gift Certificate
cat catcher, cat snuggly, pull apart play cloth and a ball with a scratcher. Keep your cat happy for hours!!
Courtesy of Happy Paws Vet
Hempz lotions and Body Wash
Courtesy of Airdrie Food Bank
Towel
Shower Steamers
Gum drop shaped fixer
Courtesy of Airdrie Food Bank
Coffee and Cups everything to get your day started!
Courtesy of Airdrie Food Bank
Dino squeaky toy, small training clip collar, dog cookies and treats, training harness, peanut butter whip, poop bag holder and a blanket
Courtesy of Airdrie Puppy Pals
Beautiful bouquet of flowers courtesy of Funky Petals
