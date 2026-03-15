The Hannaford Street Silver Band's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Two tickets to see the hit Musical "& Juliet," courtesy of Mirvish Productions.
Starting bid
Two Subscriptions to Esprit Orchestra's 2026/27 Season.
Esprit Orchestra is Canada’s only full-sized, professional orchestra devoted to performing and promoting new orchestral music.
Esprit Orchestra commissions, promotes and performs the work of Canadian composers, and features Canadian premieres of music by leading International composers, performing to the highest standards in the acoustically acclaimed Koerner Hall at the TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning.
Starting bid
A voucher for two tickets to an eligible performance in the Stratford Festival’s 2026 season.
The 2026 season features The Tempest, Guys and Dolls, Something Rotten!, Waiting for Godot, Death of a Salesman, The Schulich Children’s Play - The Hobbit, The Importance of Being Earnest, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Othello, The Tao of the World, and The King James Bible Play, plus numerous events in the Meighen Forum.
Seating available in B and Bravo seating zones.
Starting bid
May 9th at 7:30pm
Artists Playground, 388 Carlaw
Experience a moving evening of music, storytelling, and connection at WANUSKEWIN: Seeking Peace of Mind.
This concert features acclaimed Indigenous artists—including acclaimed cellist and composer Cris Derksen—alongside instrumental ensemble and choir.
Inspired by the Cree word “Wanuskewin,” meaning “seeking peace of mind,” the performance explores themes of reconciliation and harmony.
Audiences will be immersed in powerful new works, including the world premiere of Andrew Balfour's choral work of the same title, and a new arrangement of Cris Derksen's Mass for Nîpîy: A Prayer for Water.
Starting bid
Two tickets to National Ballet of Canada's MADDADDAM, with post-performance back stage tour.
Starting bid
A pair of Toronto Jazz Fest tickets to the June 23, 2026 performance of Emilie-Claire Barlow at Koerner Hall.
Emilie-Claire Barlow is one of the most distinctive voices in Canadian jazz. A seasoned singer, arranger and producer, she has built an international career anchored by fourteen albums, including La plus belle saison (to be released on February 6, 2026), a heartfelt tribute to the Québec repertoire, co-produced with pianist and arranger François Richard. The recipient of a Félix and two JUNO Awards, Emilie-Claire Barlow has garnered over 500 million streams and performed on stages around the world. Joyful and passionate, with a charming sense of humour, she brings to her music a sense of playfulness, sophistication, a love of language, and a voice of unforgettable beauty.
Starting bid
Four e-tickets to the Wizard of Oz- Film with Live Orchestra, at Meridian Hall.
Saturday, Sept 12, 2026 at 2 PM.
Presented by TO Live/ Glatz Concerts.
Starting bid
A pair of tickets to a performance by the Orpheus Choir in the 2026/27 Season. https://orpheuschoirtoronto.com/
Starting bid
María Dueñas Plays Korngold with TSO at Roy Thompson Hall.
Voucher for 2 e-tickets
Concert dates: June 4, 5 or 6.
https://www.tso.ca/concerts-and-events/events/maria-duenas-plays-korngold
Starting bid
Two Canadian Opera Company tickets to either the October 6 performance of Cosi fan tutte or the October 13 performance of La Traviata.
Starting bid
Two tickets to any concert in the 2026-27 Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony season.
Starting bid
Two A-Level Tickets to the October 3, 2026 performance of the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra at FirstOntario Hall in Hamilton.
Starting bid
Voucher for two tickets for The Descent of Orpheus, part of the Opera Atelier's 26/27 "Season of Heroes."
October 22nd to 25th, 2026.
Seats are in section A at Koerner Hall, Toronto.
Starting bid
Conduct a piece at Hannaford's Family Day show. Experience the majesty of the band from the podium! Includes one rehearsal and the performance.
Starting bid
Sit in with the Band! Experience the thrill of being a part of the Hannaford Band for a rehearsal during our 2026-27 season.
Starting bid
Surprise your loved one with a performance of a piece of your choice, followed by Happy Birthday, to kick off their special day. Performed by Hannaford Low Brass musicians, this is a one-of-a kind gift!
Starting bid
Robert Miller has established himself as one of Canada's leading euphonium soloists, and has held positions as Principal Euphonium and soloist with many of Canada's finest brass ensembles. Currently the Solo Euphonium with Canada's premier professional brass band, the Hannaford Street Silver Band, Mr. Miller is also Principal Euphonium of the Salvation Army Mississauga Temple Band, and the Weston Silver Band, of which he is Associate Conductor. He has maintained a busy private euphonium studio for many years, and is honoured to have been a member of the University of Toronto's Faculty of Music as Euphonium Instructor since 2007.
Largely influenced by the Salvation Army, Mr. Miller’s musical idiom has been the British brass band. Through his involvement with brass bands, he has been featured in a number of concerts with other prominent figures such as: Richard Marshall, Ronald Romm, Steven Mead, Patrick Sheridan, Joseph Alessi, Alain Trudel, and Jens Lindemann. These experiences have led him to give back to the Salvation Army community, not only as a soloist, but also as leader and clinician for a number of Salvation Army groups.
Despite Mr. Miller’s Canadian focus, he is well-known internationally having given many appearances throughout the United States, England, Scotland, Wales, Denmark, New Zealand and Australia. In 2010, Mr. Miller competed in the 2010 US Open Brass Band Championships with the Weston Silver Band, and earned the title of "Best Featured Soloist" for his performance of Peter Graham’s "Brillante". He also competes regularly, and has enjoyed success at the North American Brass Band association's annual Championships.
Robert Miller’s discography includes "Marching to Glory" with the Hamilton Temple Band; "Hi, Christopher Columbus!", "Gâité Canadienne" and "The Transatlantic" with the Intrada Brass; "Made in Canada" and "The Southern Cross" with the Canadian Staff Band; "Celestial Morn", "Credo", and "Jubilance" with the Mississauga Temple Band; "Best of US Open 2009", "Best of US Open 2010", and "The Gift of Christmas" with the Weston Silver Band; and in 2013, Mr. Miller released his premiere solo CD "Fountain of Euph" with Rachel Ewing on piano.
Robert Miller is a Yamaha Performing Artist and Clinician, and plays the Yamaha Neo YEP-642 TS exclusively.
Starting bid
Jessie Brooks HORN
Jessie has held the position of Principal Horn of the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra as well as Principal Horn of the National Ballet of Canada since 2017.
She received her Bachelor of Music degree from McGill University in 1999 while studying with James Sommerville. She went on to complete her Master of Music degree from the University of Illinois in 2002.
Prior to her current positions, Jessie played Third Horn in the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra from 2011-2016 and was the Principal Horn of the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra from 2003-2009.
Jessie has been a regular substitute with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra since 2009 and the Canadian Opera Company since 2015. She has played in the section of many orchestras, including Montreal Symphony Orchestra, and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra. She has been invited as guest Principal Horn for the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa, Symphony Nova Scotia and Manitoba Chamber Orchestra. Jessie has enjoyed playing in many Toronto Ed Mirvish Productions over the years: Lion King, Spamalot, Billy Elliot, Cats, Little House on the Prairie, Sound of Music, Wizard of Oz, Les Misérables as well as shows at the Stratford Festival: Man of La Mancha, Jesus Christ Super Star, Tommy, Crazy for You and Billy Elliot.
She is a member of the Toronto Brass Quintet and is also a member of the Creative Committee for the Canadian Women’s Brass Collective.
She maintains an active teaching studio in Toronto.
Starting bid
Hailing from Scarborough, award-winning trombonist Robert Conquer is quickly establishing himself as one of Canada’s finest young musicians. After receiving his Bachelor of Music at the Curtis Institute of Music, he joined the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra as Principal Trombone, wherein he became its youngest tenured musician in 2024. He has also been heard playing tenor trombone with the Hannaford Street Silver Band, Toronto Symphony, National Arts Centre, Hamilton Philharmonic, Mandle Philharmonic, Esprit and National Ballet of Canada Orchestras. In the chamber music setting, Robert enjoys performing brass quintet music with many ensembles across Toronto, and can be heard on the Art of Time Ensemble’s new record Sankofa: The Soldier’s Tale Retold, a brilliant reimagination of Stravinsky’s L’Histoire du soldat.
As a soloist, Robert performed and recorded Nino Rota’s Concerto per Trombone on tour with the National Youth Orchestra of Canada as the first-prize recipient of the Canada Council for the Arts - Michael Measures Prize. In 2021, he was the second-prize winner of this same award and was also named as one of CBC Classical Music's "30 Hot Classical Musicians Under 30." He was also the winner of the 2020 Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal Competition, wherein he also received the prize for best interpretation of a Canadian work in the semi-final round. He looks forward to upcoming concerto performances with the Georgian Shores Concert Band and Peterborough Symphony Orchestra.
Starting bid
Charles Benaroya is the 2nd trombone of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM). Charles is also a member of the Canadian National Brass Project (CNBP), an ensemble made up of many of Canada’s best orchestral brass players. Previously, he held the position Principal Trombone with the orchestras of the Canadian Opera Company, the National Ballet of Canada and the Hannaford Street Silver Band, and 2nd Trombone with the Orchestre symphonique de Québec.
As one of Canada's most in-demand trombonists, Charles has
performed with many of the country's best musical ensembles, including the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the National Arts Centre Orchestra, Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra, and Symphony Nova Scotia. He can be heard on the OSM’s recordings of Mahler’s 5th Symphony, R. Strauss’ Ein Heldenleben, Schoenberg’s Pelleas und Mélisande, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s recording of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherezade and the Orchestre symphonique de Québec`s recording of Mendelssohn's Reformation Symphony, as well as
the CNBP’s newest album, Constellations.
In 2025 Charles was a featured soloist at the International Trombone Festival. He is a lecturer at the Faculty of Music of the Université de Montréal, where he teaches trombone, euphonium and orchestral literature. Charles received a Bachelor of Music Degree from McGill University and also studied at The Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. He studied trombone with Gordon Wolfe, James Box, David Martin, and Trevor Dix.
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