The Hannaford Street Silver Band's Silent Auction Extension

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Starting bid
Two tickets to see the hit Musical "& Juliet," courtesy of Mirvish Productions.
Starting bid
May 9th at 7:30pm
Artists Playground, 388 Carlaw
Experience a moving evening of music, storytelling, and connection at WANUSKEWIN: Seeking Peace of Mind.
This concert features acclaimed Indigenous artists—including acclaimed cellist and composer Cris Derksen—alongside instrumental ensemble and choir.
Inspired by the Cree word “Wanuskewin,” meaning “seeking peace of mind,” the performance explores themes of reconciliation and harmony.
Audiences will be immersed in powerful new works, including the world premiere of Andrew Balfour's choral work of the same title, and a new arrangement of Cris Derksen's Mass for Nîpîy: A Prayer for Water.
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María Dueñas Plays Korngold with TSO at Roy Thompson Hall.
Voucher for 2 e-tickets
Concert dates: June 4, 5 or 6.
https://www.tso.ca/concerts-and-events/events/maria-duenas-plays-korngold
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Two tickets to any concert in the 2026-27 Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony season.
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Two A-Level Tickets to the October 3, 2026 performance of the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra at FirstOntario Hall in Hamilton.
Starting bid
Voucher for two tickets for The Descent of Orpheus, part of the Opera Atelier's 26/27 "Season of Heroes."
October 22nd to 25th, 2026.
Seats are in section A at Koerner Hall, Toronto.
Starting bid
Conduct a piece at Hannaford's Family Day show. Experience the majesty of the band from the podium! Includes one rehearsal and the performance.
Starting bid
Sit in with the Band! Experience the thrill of being a part of the Hannaford Band for a rehearsal during our 2026-27 season.
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Robert Miller has established himself as one of Canada's leading euphonium soloists, and has held positions as Principal Euphonium and soloist with many of Canada's finest brass ensembles. Currently the Solo Euphonium with Canada's premier professional brass band, the Hannaford Street Silver Band, Mr. Miller is also Principal Euphonium of the Salvation Army Mississauga Temple Band, and the Weston Silver Band, of which he is Associate Conductor. He has maintained a busy private euphonium studio for many years, and is honoured to have been a member of the University of Toronto's Faculty of Music as Euphonium Instructor since 2007.
Largely influenced by the Salvation Army, Mr. Miller’s musical idiom has been the British brass band. Through his involvement with brass bands, he has been featured in a number of concerts with other prominent figures such as: Richard Marshall, Ronald Romm, Steven Mead, Patrick Sheridan, Joseph Alessi, Alain Trudel, and Jens Lindemann. These experiences have led him to give back to the Salvation Army community, not only as a soloist, but also as leader and clinician for a number of Salvation Army groups.
Despite Mr. Miller’s Canadian focus, he is well-known internationally having given many appearances throughout the United States, England, Scotland, Wales, Denmark, New Zealand and Australia. In 2010, Mr. Miller competed in the 2010 US Open Brass Band Championships with the Weston Silver Band, and earned the title of "Best Featured Soloist" for his performance of Peter Graham’s "Brillante". He also competes regularly, and has enjoyed success at the North American Brass Band association's annual Championships.
Robert Miller’s discography includes "Marching to Glory" with the Hamilton Temple Band; "Hi, Christopher Columbus!", "Gâité Canadienne" and "The Transatlantic" with the Intrada Brass; "Made in Canada" and "The Southern Cross" with the Canadian Staff Band; "Celestial Morn", "Credo", and "Jubilance" with the Mississauga Temple Band; "Best of US Open 2009", "Best of US Open 2010", and "The Gift of Christmas" with the Weston Silver Band; and in 2013, Mr. Miller released his premiere solo CD "Fountain of Euph" with Rachel Ewing on piano.
Robert Miller is a Yamaha Performing Artist and Clinician, and plays the Yamaha Neo YEP-642 TS exclusively.
Starting bid
Canadian trumpet player Robert Weymouth has performed as Second Trumpet of the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal since 2022. He previously held positions as Principal Trumpet of the Canadian Opera Company and Second Trumpet of the National Ballet Orchestra. He has also performed and toured with ensembles including the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the Orchestre Symphonique de Québec, and the National Arts Centre Orchestra.
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Course: Brand "You": Marketing for Authors (who would rather do anything but)
Marketing may seem scary, salesy, and something you want no part of, but if you've recently published or have a book coming out soon, it's largely up to you to get it into readers' hands.
Our powerful online marketing course, designed specifically for reluctant authors, gives you insights, tools, and a clear understanding not on how to sell your book but how to meaningfully connect with readers, and in ways that work for you.
This hands-on, practical experience will help you confidently share your book (and yourself as an author), gain a greater reputation among readers and peers, and forever change how you bring yourself to your audience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!