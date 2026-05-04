The Hannaford Street Silver Band's Silent Auction Extension

Robert Miller has established himself as one of Canada's leading euphonium soloists, and has held positions as Principal Euphonium and soloist with many of Canada's finest brass ensembles. Currently the Solo Euphonium with Canada's premier professional brass band, the Hannaford Street Silver Band, Mr. Miller is also Principal Euphonium of the Salvation Army Mississauga Temple Band, and the Weston Silver Band, of which he is Associate Conductor. He has maintained a busy private euphonium studio for many years, and is honoured to have been a member of the University of Toronto's Faculty of Music as Euphonium Instructor since 2007.





Largely influenced by the Salvation Army, Mr. Miller’s musical idiom has been the British brass band. Through his involvement with brass bands, he has been featured in a number of concerts with other prominent figures such as: Richard Marshall, Ronald Romm, Steven Mead, Patrick Sheridan, Joseph Alessi, Alain Trudel, and Jens Lindemann. These experiences have led him to give back to the Salvation Army community, not only as a soloist, but also as leader and clinician for a number of Salvation Army groups.





Despite Mr. Miller’s Canadian focus, he is well-known internationally having given many appearances throughout the United States, England, Scotland, Wales, Denmark, New Zealand and Australia. In 2010, Mr. Miller competed in the 2010 US Open Brass Band Championships with the Weston Silver Band, and earned the title of "Best Featured Soloist" for his performance of Peter Graham’s "Brillante". He also competes regularly, and has enjoyed success at the North American Brass Band association's annual Championships.





Robert Miller’s discography includes "Marching to Glory" with the Hamilton Temple Band; "Hi, Christopher Columbus!", "Gâité Canadienne" and "The Transatlantic" with the Intrada Brass; "Made in Canada" and "The Southern Cross" with the Canadian Staff Band; "Celestial Morn", "Credo", and "Jubilance" with the Mississauga Temple Band; "Best of US Open 2009", "Best of US Open 2010", and "The Gift of Christmas" with the Weston Silver Band; and in 2013, Mr. Miller released his premiere solo CD "Fountain of Euph" with Rachel Ewing on piano.





Robert Miller is a Yamaha Performing Artist and Clinician, and plays the Yamaha Neo YEP-642 TS exclusively.



