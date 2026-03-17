The HCGM Classic Golf Tournament/Tournoi de golf classique de la CHGM

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About this event
$
9:00 AM Breakfast & Registration
11:00 AM Tee Off (18 holes, refreshments and snacks on the course)
4:00 PM Cocktails & Networking (refreshments included)
6:00 PM. Gourmet Dining Experience in the clubhouse (refreshments included)
Access to the clubhouse dinner but not the golf during the day.
Sponsorship includes Ultimate Swing Experience + Clubhouse Culinary Dinner
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!