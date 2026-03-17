Communauté Hellénique Du Grand Montréal / Hellenic Community of Greater Montréal
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Communauté Hellénique Du Grand Montréal / Hellenic Community of Greater Montréal

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Communauté Hellénique Du Grand Montréal / Hellenic Community of Greater Montréal

About this event

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The HCGM Classic Golf Tournament/Tournoi de golf classique de la CHGM

8701 Chem. des Sources

Mirabel, QC J7N 3B1, Canada

Add a donation for Communauté Hellénique Du Grand Montréal / Hellenic Community of Greater Montréal

$

Ultimate Swing Experience + Clubhouse Culinary Dinner
$350

9:00 AM Breakfast & Registration

 

11:00 AM Tee Off (18 holes, refreshments and snacks on the course)

 

4:00 PM Cocktails & Networking (refreshments included)

 

6:00 PM. Gourmet Dining Experience in the clubhouse (refreshments included)


Clubhouse Culinary Experience Only
$100

Access to the clubhouse dinner but not the golf during the day.

Hole Sponsorship
$3,600

Sponsorship includes Ultimate Swing Experience + Clubhouse Culinary Dinner

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