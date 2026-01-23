The Heart of Education Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Assigned seating at the venue. Freshly prepared self-service meal followed by intimate acoustic performance by CCMA award winning talent, Gord Bamford and friends. Entertainment all evening with live painting and auction.
This is a group ticket, it includes General Admission for eight (8) guests with preferred seating at event, table favours, + qualifying $1,300 charitable donation receipt.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!