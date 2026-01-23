Friends of Foothills Schools Foundation

Hosted by

Friends of Foothills Schools Foundation

About this event

The Heart of Education Gala 2026

80181 338 Ave E #20

Foothills County, AB T1S 4S3, Canada

General admission
$150

Assigned seating at the venue. Freshly prepared self-service meal followed by intimate acoustic performance by CCMA award winning talent, Gord Bamford and friends.  Entertainment all evening with live painting and auction.  

VIP
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes General Admission for eight (8) guests with preferred seating at event, table favours, + qualifying $1,300 charitable donation receipt.   

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