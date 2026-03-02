The South Asian Collective Society

Hosted by

The South Asian Collective Society

About this event

The Holi Moly Party at Patina Brewing

2332 Marpole Ave

Port Coquitlam, BC V3C 2A2, Canada

Adult Ticket 12 years and older
$22

Tickets include one beverage, one snack box, jalebis while they last, two ice cream tasters and unlimited colour! Please have your ID handy to redeem the drink coupon if consuming alcohol!

Kids 5 years to 11 years (12 years is an adult ticket)
$18

Tickets include jalebis while they last, two ice cream tasters and a facilitated ART workshop! Need to be accompanied by an ADULT TICKET! Art workshop will start at a designated time so ensure you arrive in time to participate.

Kids under 5 years
Pay what you can

Need to be accompanied by an ADULT TICKET! Cannot participate in ART WORKSHOP unless accompanied by an older (5-12 years) kid.

Add a donation for The South Asian Collective Society

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