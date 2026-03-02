The Holi Moly Party at Patina Brewing

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About this event
Tickets include one beverage, one snack box, jalebis while they last, two ice cream tasters and unlimited colour! Please have your ID handy to redeem the drink coupon if consuming alcohol!
Tickets include jalebis while they last, two ice cream tasters and a facilitated ART workshop! Need to be accompanied by an ADULT TICKET! Art workshop will start at a designated time so ensure you arrive in time to participate.
Need to be accompanied by an ADULT TICKET! Cannot participate in ART WORKSHOP unless accompanied by an older (5-12 years) kid.
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