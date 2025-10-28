The Isabel Voices' Cabaret Night Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Tett Centre for Creativity and Learning, 370 King St W, Kingston, ON K7L 2X4, Canada
Starting bid
CATARAQUI GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB VALUE $75
Enjoy a beautiful dining experience overlooking the 9th hole at Cataraqui Golf & Country Club with a $75 dining voucher.
“The Cat” was recently recognized as one of the top private golf clubs in the world, earning a place in the prestigious 59club Signature Collection for 2025–26, a distinction awarded to only 25 clubs worldwide, and just two in Canada!
Value $75
Starting bid
SPICER’S DOCKSIDE GRILL
Value $100
Spicer's Dockside Grill is Wolfe Island's newest summer destination!
Experience the best of summer with great food, fabulous cocktails, and gorgeous waterfront views!
Spicer's is easily accessible by foot from the Wolfe Island Ferry, or by boat as Spicer's offers complimentary docking for customers.
A wonderful place to meet with family and friends, or for a romantic bite to eat as the sun sets over the beautiful Saint Lawrence River
Value $100
Starting bid
LONG & MCQUADE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS Value $109
Denver Concert Ukulele – Walnut. Beautiful Tone, Beautiful Wood!
This lovely Denver concert ukulele features a rich walnut finish that looks every bit as warm and inviting as it sounds. Perfect for beginners or anyone who’s been meaning to pick up a fun new instrument! 🎶
A charming gift… or a great reason to start playing!
Value $109
Starting bid
BUTTERNUT CREEK FLOWERS Value $110
Pressed Blooms in Resin — Floral Bookend from Butternut Creek Flowers.
Flowers, grown locally and preserved at their peak, are beautifully encapsulated in clear resin. These functional works of art bring summer into your home every day, and would make a great gift for gardeners and flower lovers alike! A wonderful way to support local creativity!
Value $110 (1 of 2 bookends, but sold separately.)
Starting bid
BUTTERNUT CREEK FLOWERS Value $110
Pressed Blooms in Resin — Floral Bookend from Butternut Creek Flowers.
Flowers, grown locally and preserved at their peak, are beautifully encapsulated in clear resin. These functional works of art bring summer into your home every day, and would make a great gift for gardeners and flower lovers alike! A wonderful way to support local creativity!
Value $110 (1 of 2 bookends, but sold separately.)
Starting bid
BUTTERNUT CREEK FLOWERS Value $200
2025 Christmas Flower Subscription
Four Weeks of Festive Florals!
A wonderful way to brighten the season for yourself or someone you love!
Your subscription includes:
Chooses convenient delivery, or easy pickup each week at east and west end locations ~ fresh and ready for the festive weekend ahead.
Treat yourself… or surprise someone special with the gift of beautiful blooms leading right up to Christmas. It’s such a lovely way to make the season feel bright! 🎄💐
Value $200
Starting bid
REID & SIEMONSEN DESIGN GROUP Value $220
Luxurious St. Genève Aria Alpaca & Wool Throw
Cremini Colourway
Wrap yourself in comfort with this beautiful St. Genève alpaca-wool throw. It’s softly textured, wonderfully warm, and incredibly lightweight. The elegant Cremini neutral works in any space, adding a touch of cozy sophistication wherever it goes.
Perfect for movie nights, reading nooks, or simply adding a stylish layer to your home décor. A lovely gift… or a special indulgence just for you! ✨🧣
(Other colours available.)
Value $220
Starting bid
CONFEDERATION PLACE HOTEL Value approx. $300
Downtown Kingston Getaway
Treat yourself to a relaxing night away — right in the heart of Kingston!
Enjoy a comfortable stay at The Confederation Place Hotel with a complimentary breakfast box to start your morning with ease. Just steps from the waterfront, restaurants, and all the charming sights of downtown.
A perfect mini-escape, staycation, or gift for someone who could use a night off!
Valid: Sunday to Thursday | Expiry: December 30, 2025
Value approx. $300
Starting bid
RIVA RESTAURANT & THOUSAND ISLANDS PLAYHOUSE THEATRE Value $330.
A Perfect Night Out in Gananoque!
Dinner & Theatre for Two!
Two Thousand Islands Playhouse tickets (approx. $130 value) — professional theatre in a beautiful waterfront heritage building — paired with a $200 gift certificate to Riva Restaurant, where historic charm meets exceptional cuisine.
A lovely drive, an exceptional meal, and a wonderful performance — what more could you ask for?
Value $330
Starting bid
CATARAQUI GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB ANNUAL SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP, VALUE $305
An annual Social Membership is ideal for those looking to connect, unwind, and enjoy life in an elegant and welcoming atmosphere they can truly call their own.
At “The Cat,” you can expect warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings, set within one of Kingston’s most distinguished private, award winning club venues. This club was recently recognized as one of the top private golf clubs in the world, earning a place in the prestigious 59club Signature Collections for 2025-26, a distinction awarded to only 25 clubs worldwide, and just two in Canada!
What’s Included in a Social Membership:
Value $305
Starting bid
CATARAQUI GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB Value $415
Enjoy two rounds of 18 holes at Cataraqui — Kingston’s renowned, Stanley Thompson–designed course.
“The Cat” was recently recognized as one of the top private golf clubs in the world, earning a place in the prestigious 59club Signature Collection for 2025–26, a distinction awarded to only 25 clubs worldwide, and just two in Canada!
A truly exceptional golf experience — right here at home.
Value $415
Starting bid
CATARAQUI GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB Value $415
Enjoy two rounds of 18 holes at Cataraqui — Kingston’s renowned, Stanley Thompson–designed course.
“The Cat” was recently recognized as one of the top private golf clubs in the world, earning a place in the prestigious 59club Signature Collection for 2025–26, a distinction awarded to only 25 clubs worldwide, and just two in Canada!
A truly exceptional golf experience — right here at home.
Value $415
Starting bid
CATARAQUI GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB Value $425
Corporate "Learn to Curl" Experience
Fun for up to 48 People!
What could be more fun? Enjoy a 1-hour "Learn to Curl" event at the beautiful Cataraqui Golf & Country Club — perfect for team building, client appreciation, or a memorable staff outing!
All equipment is provided — just bring your enthusiasm!
Value $425
Starting bid
HOUSE OF ANGELIS Value $595
A gorgeous Nadya Toto black leather tote from Kingston’s own House of Angelis
Beautifully made, wonderfully versatile, and effortlessly chic. It’s the kind of bag that takes you anywhere, looking fabulous every step of the way. (The perfect gift for someone special!!)
A lovely treat for yourself… or a truly special gift for someone who deserves a little luxury!
Value $595
Starting bid
HOUSE OF ANGELIS Value $895
Another stunning handbag from Kingston’s own House of Angelis!
This beautiful TWINSET suede and leather handbag in a rich mocha tone is elegant and versatile. It perfectly balances luxury and everyday practicality, and is a timeless piece you’ll love reaching for all year long.
A wonderful way to elevate your look… or a fabulous gift that will be cherished! ✨
Value $895
