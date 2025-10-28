The Isabel Voices' Cabaret Night Silent Auction

SPICER’S DOCKSIDE GRILL

Value $100





Spicer's Dockside Grill is Wolfe Island's newest summer destination!





Experience the best of summer with great food, fabulous cocktails, and gorgeous waterfront views!





Spicer's is easily accessible by foot from the Wolfe Island Ferry, or by boat as Spicer's offers complimentary docking for customers.

A wonderful place to meet with family and friends, or for a romantic bite to eat as the sun sets over the beautiful Saint Lawrence River





Value $100



