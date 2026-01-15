The Jamaican Canadian Association

Offered by

The Jamaican Canadian Association

About the memberships

The Jamaican Canadian Association Memberships 2026

Individual Membership
$30

Valid until April 6, 2027

Adult (25-64)

Family Membership
$50

Valid until April 6, 2027

Two adults plus children under 16. Please provide names of all family member. (First/Last)

Senior Membership
$15

Valid until April 6, 2027

Senior (65+)

Youth/Student Membership
$15

Valid until April 6, 2027

Youth/Student (16-24)

Adult Individual Membership (2 years)
$50

Limited time membership promo deal

Join the JCA, Feb-May 2026 and SAVE BIG



Youth/Senior Membership (2 years)
$25

Limited time membership promo deal

Join the JCA, Feb-May 2026 and SAVE BIG



Corporate
Free

No expiration

Please contact us for rate

Add a donation for The Jamaican Canadian Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!