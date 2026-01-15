The Jamaican Canadian Association Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until April 6, 2027
Adult (25-64)
Valid until April 6, 2027
Two adults plus children under 16. Please provide names of all family member. (First/Last)
Valid until April 6, 2027
Senior (65+)
Valid until April 6, 2027
Youth/Student (16-24)
Limited time membership promo deal
Join the JCA, Feb-May 2026 and SAVE BIG
Limited time membership promo deal
Join the JCA, Feb-May 2026 and SAVE BIG
No expiration
Please contact us for rate
$
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