The Kidney Foundation Of Canada / La Fondation Canadienne Du Rein's Silent Auction

Protect your home and your peace of mind with this smart water sensor designed to detect leaks and potential flooding before they turn into costly disasters. Whether it is a slow leak under the sink, a burst pipe in the basement, or unexpected water where it should not be, this compact device is on alert so you do not have to be. Simple to place and easy to use, it quietly monitors vulnerable areas and helps you catch problems early—because the best kind of water damage is the kind that never happens.

A small device with big preventative power, this is one of those practical essentials that quietly saves the day when you need it most.