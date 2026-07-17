The Kidney Foundation Of Canada / La Fondation Canadienne Du Rein's Silent Auction

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Learning to cook, ‘a journeyman’ or getting ready for ‘Beat Bobby Flay.’ Either way, you can definitely use this wonderfully made T-Fal non-stick, dishwasher-safe roaster, for turkeys or whatever your creativity envisions.
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"The Hockey Sweater" is Roch Carrier's beloved story of the furor that follows the delivery of a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater to his home in Ste. Justine, Québec, a bastion of support for Rocket Richard and the Montreal Canadiens.
This is not that, but imagine Bobby Hull rather than Rocket Richard and you can have this sweater.
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After a long day on your feet, whether at work, running errands, or simply keeping up with life, imagine coming home and giving those hardworking feet the treatment they deserve. With a Dr. Ho’s Foot Massager, tired and aching feet can enjoy a little well-earned relaxation without even leaving the house. Sit back, kick off your shoes, and let the stress of the day slowly melt away. Your feet may just thank you for it.
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Escape the everyday routine and enjoy an evening of live entertainment at the beautiful Port Stanley Festival Theatre. With two tickets in hand, you and a guest can take in a memorable performance just steps away from the waterfront charm of Port Stanley. Whether it is drama, comedy, or something in between, there is nothing quite like the energy of a live show to make for a perfect night out. Make an evening of it, grab dinner in town, stroll by the beach, and settle in for a performance you will not soon forget.
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Step into the charm and history of the Palace Theatre in London for an evening of live performance and entertainment. With three tickets included, you can bring family or friends along for a memorable night out filled with laughter, drama, or music depending on the show. There is something special about experiencing a performance in a classic theatre setting, where the lights dim, the curtain rises, and for a few hours, everything else fades away. A perfect opportunity to enjoy culture, connection, and a great night out in the heart of the city.
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Don’t feel like making your bed? Want to have one night with that special someone without the kids?
And don’t forget to bring your swimsuit so you can experience the fantastic swimming pool and waterslide.
This Best Western One Night Stay in a King Suite Atrium View at the Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre is just what you need.
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Transform your daily shower into a more refreshing and customizable experience with this convenient hand shower. Perfect for rinsing, cleaning, or simply enjoying a little extra control over your water flow, this versatile bathroom upgrade makes everyday routines feel just a bit more luxurious. Whether you are tackling stubborn shampoo, giving the shower a deep clean, or just enjoying a spa-like rinse after a long day, this hand shower brings practicality and comfort right to your fingertips.
A simple upgrade that can make a surprising difference, it is the kind of item you do not realize you needed until you have it—and then wonder how you ever lived without it.
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Whether you are looking to sharpen your swing, enjoy a relaxing afternoon outdoors, or challenge a friend to a little friendly competition, Twin Streams Golf Course is ready to welcome you. This package includes two rounds of golf (no carts), giving you the perfect excuse to spend a day on the fairways enjoying fresh air, scenic views, and the occasional impressive shot—or entertaining mulligan. Perfect for golfers of any skill level, this is a great opportunity to enjoy a classic day on the course.
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Whether you are dressing for a special occasion, upgrading your work wardrobe, or simply realizing it is time to retire that one shirt you keep pretending is still “fine,” Channer’s Menswear in London has you covered. Known for quality clothing and classic style, this $50 gift card is your chance to add a polished touch to your closet. From sharp button-downs to everyday essentials, it is an easy way to step out looking a little more put together—no matter what the day has in store.
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Treat yourself to an unforgettable meal at Dolcetto, where delicious food, warm hospitality, and a welcoming atmosphere come together for the perfect dining experience. Whether you are planning a date night, celebrating a special occasion, or simply enjoying a well-deserved evening out, this $100 gift certificate offers the perfect excuse to indulge. From handcrafted dishes to decadent desserts, every visit to Dolcetto is one to savour.
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Get ready for a night of iconic sound and unforgettable music at Centennial Hall. With two tickets to a Supertramp tribute performance, you and a guest can enjoy all the classic hits that defined a generation. From powerful vocals to timeless melodies, this show brings the spirit of Supertramp back to the stage in a way that is sure to have you singing along from your seat. It is the perfect night out for music lovers. Whether you grew up with the originals or are discovering them all over again. Date: November 21st, 2026
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Protect your home and your peace of mind with this smart water sensor designed to detect leaks and potential flooding before they turn into costly disasters. Whether it is a slow leak under the sink, a burst pipe in the basement, or unexpected water where it should not be, this compact device is on alert so you do not have to be. Simple to place and easy to use, it quietly monitors vulnerable areas and helps you catch problems early—because the best kind of water damage is the kind that never happens.
A small device with big preventative power, this is one of those practical essentials that quietly saves the day when you need it most.
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Come back to Toboggan with nine (9) of your best friends and experience another great night of food, fun, and laughter.
‘The Toboggan Experience’ Features:
A Beer Flight, Pizza and an incredible private beer tour for you and your besties.
You will remember this forever.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!