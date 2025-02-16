The Powell River United Church

Hosted by

The Powell River United Church

About this event

The Knitting Pilgrim

6932 Crofton St

Powell River, BC V8A 5H4, Canada

Amount
$20
Suggested Ticket Price $20. Note: At checkout, the optional donation supports Zeffy, not the United Church Powell River. To adjust, select “Other” and enter any amount, including $0. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, and this contribution is entirely voluntary.
Amount
$15
Suggested Ticket Price $20. Note: At checkout, the optional donation supports Zeffy, not the United Church Powell River. To adjust, select “Other” and enter any amount, including $0. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, and this contribution is entirely voluntary.
Amount
$10
Suggested Ticket Price $20. Note: At checkout, the optional donation supports Zeffy, not the United Church Powell River. To adjust, select “Other” and enter any amount, including $0. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, and this contribution is entirely voluntary.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!