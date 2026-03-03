The Kultura Kubo Silent Auction

Hoop Dreams

54x33 in

Mixed media: Acrylic on wood, metal rim, chain net





This piece has been a long time coming for me. It’s inspired by the dreams and aspirations of young athletes–the kind of dreams that feel big, exciting, and sometimes out of reach. I wanted it to feel like that moment in childhood when you truly believe anything is possible.





You’ll see soft, flowing florals, bright stars, and movement throughout the piece. That dreamlike quality is intentional; it represents imagination, growth, and the journey of becoming.





There’s also a strong sense of feminine energy here. I often feature this energy and symbolism in a lot of my work because it’s always an ode to women and the feminine. This work specifically to honour the rise of women in sports, especially in professional basketball. It’s about visibility, representation, and showing young girls that they belong in these spaces—not just as participants, but as leaders and trailblazers.

I was also a basketball player growing up, still heavily involved in anyway I can to support young girls like myself to thrive in the world through basketball and mentorship.





By painting on a basketball backboard, I wanted to merge sport and creativity. At its core, Hoop Dreams is about holding onto that childlike wonder. It’s about dreaming bigger, pushing boundaries, and believing that nothing is truly impossible.



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