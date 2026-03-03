The Kultura Kubo Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Anh & Chi Gift Card ($50 value)
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Anh and Chi, an award-winning Vietnamese restaurant on Main Street and recipient of the Michelin Bib Gourmand, recognizing exceptional food at great value.
Founded by siblings Amélie and Vincent Nguyen in honour of their parents, Anh and Chi celebrates Vietnamese heritage through vibrant flavours and a modern dining atmosphere. From comforting bowls of pho to fresh rice paper salads and beautifully crafted cocktails, every dish reflects a deep love for family recipes and contemporary creativity.
Starting bid
Good Thief Gift Card ($50 value)
Good Thief draws from global flavours and bold creativity to reimagine Vietnamese cuisine through a modern lens. Inspired by the tradition of nhậu, it’s a place to gather, share plates, and connect over food and drinks.
Led by a passionate team, the menu blends traditional and contemporary influences, from inventive cocktails to unexpected dishes. Set in a stylish, retro-inspired space, Good Thief invites guests to loosen up, explore, and enjoy something a little different.
Starting bid
Discover the colours that truly bring you to life with this REVIVAL Colour Analysis Studio Package, valued at $418.
Designed to move beyond traditional fashion rules, REVIVAL offers an inclusive and welcoming space where everyone can explore personal style with confidence.
This package includes:
• Personalized 1:1 Session at REVIVAL Colour Analysis Studio
• Eunoia Naturale Calamansi Room Spray
• Priority Candles Halo Halo Candle
• REVIVAL Tote Bag
This experience includes a personalized one-on-one colour analysis session, where experts help you identify the palette that best complements your natural features. Designed to move beyond traditional fashion rules, REVIVAL offers an inclusive and welcoming space where everyone can explore personal style with confidence.
Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe, redefining your style, or simply curious about colour theory, this experience offers insight, inspiration, and a little everyday luxury.
Starting bid
Dicky's Dumps Gift Card ($100)
Founded by Pearl and Dickson, Hong Kong–born Vancouverites, Dicky’s Dumps is rooted in Chinese culinary tradition and a love of bringing people together through food. Each dumpling is handcrafted in small batches and flash frozen for peak freshness, making it easy to enjoy a homemade-quality meal anytime. More than just dumplings, it’s about connection, conversation, and community.
Starting bid
Quinit Boxing Two-Week Trial w/ Boxing Gloves ($109 value)
Founded by former national team boxer Jon Quinit, Quinit Boxing offers structured, coach-led training for all levels, from kids to adults. With a focus on real technique, conditioning, and long-term development, it’s more than a workout—it’s a place to build skill and confidence.
https://www.quinitboxing.com/start-boxing
Starting bid
A playful, indulgent trio that blends soft scents, sweet treats, and coffee with purpose.
Kissa Travel Tin Candle by Ayurella Collective ($24 Value)
A dreamy blend of marshmallow and orange blossom—light, nostalgic, and comforting.
https://www.instagram.com/ayurellacollective/
Earl Grey Tea Chocolate Bar by Kasama Chocolate ($12 Value)
An award-winning dark milk chocolate infused with Earl Grey tea—floral, citrusy, and beautifully balanced.
https://www.instagram.com/kasamachocolate/
SMD Farmers’ Co-op Kapé ($27 Value)
Naturally processed coffee from Lanao del Sur with notes of pineapple, cacao, and strawberry jam. Sourced through Coffee for Peace, supporting farmers building sustainable livelihoods in Mindanao.
https://www.instagram.com/kape.coffee/
Starting bid
A cozy, feel-good bundle that brings together scent, taste, and story.
Bedside Signature Candle by Ayurella Collective ($48 Value)
A coconut-apricot wax candle with a crackling wooden wick, designed for calm, slow moments.
https://www.instagram.com/ayurellacollective/
Muscovado Chocolate Bar by Kasama Chocolate ($16 Value)
A unique “tanned” chocolate made with Philippine muscovado sugar and cacao—rich, molasses-forward, and deeply flavourful.
https://www.instagram.com/kasamachocolate/
Ate Marivic’s Kapé ($27 Value)
Farmer-direct Philippine coffee with layered notes of jackfruit, honey, and calamansi. Grown and crafted by award-winning farmer Ate Marivic, whose work continues to uplift women growers and her community.
https://www.instagram.com/kape.coffee/
Starting bid
Lee’s Donuts T-shirt + mug
two x dozen gift cards (Value $120)
A true Vancouver staple, Lee’s Donuts has been serving handmade, from-scratch classics out of Granville Island Public Market since 1979. Known for their iconic Honey Dip and old-school favourites, they’ve built a loyal following for good reason.
https://www.leesdonuts.ca
Starting bid
4-ticket package for one 2026 regular-season home game (Orange section) (Value $120)
The Vancouver Bandits are BC’s professional basketball team and part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Known for their high-energy game day atmosphere, they bring top-tier talent and a fast-paced experience to the Langley Events Centre.
Starting bid
2 x Morning Disco Tickets
+ $25 Earnest Ice Cream Gift Card
+ 1 x Intro to DJing session
(Value $170)
Start your day on the dance floor with two tickets to Morning Disco, Vancouver’s go-to daytime party with DJs, coffee, mimosas, brunch, and a dance class to get you moving. Keep the good vibes going with a sweet treat from Earnest Ice Cream, then take it one step further with an intro to DJ-ing session from TableTutors and start learning how to spin your own set!
https://www.instagram.com/morningdiscoofficial/
Starting bid
TableTutors DJ Studios is a Vancouver-based, community-focused DJ academy offering hands-on training, mentorship, and access to professional equipment. Open to all skill levels, it’s a supportive space to learn, practice, and build confidence behind the decks.
This intro session is a low-commitment way to try DJing on industry-standard equipment and get a feel for mixing your own set.
(Value $90)
Starting bid
TableTutors DJ Studios is a Vancouver-based, community-focused DJ academy offering hands-on training, mentorship, and access to professional equipment. Open to all skill levels, it’s a supportive space to learn, practice, and build confidence behind the decks.
This intro session is a low-commitment way to try DJing on industry-standard equipment and get a feel for mixing your own set.
(Value $90)
Starting bid
Hoop Dreams
54x33 in
Mixed media: Acrylic on wood, metal rim, chain net
This piece has been a long time coming for me. It’s inspired by the dreams and aspirations of young athletes–the kind of dreams that feel big, exciting, and sometimes out of reach. I wanted it to feel like that moment in childhood when you truly believe anything is possible.
You’ll see soft, flowing florals, bright stars, and movement throughout the piece. That dreamlike quality is intentional; it represents imagination, growth, and the journey of becoming.
There’s also a strong sense of feminine energy here. I often feature this energy and symbolism in a lot of my work because it’s always an ode to women and the feminine. This work specifically to honour the rise of women in sports, especially in professional basketball. It’s about visibility, representation, and showing young girls that they belong in these spaces—not just as participants, but as leaders and trailblazers.
I was also a basketball player growing up, still heavily involved in anyway I can to support young girls like myself to thrive in the world through basketball and mentorship.
By painting on a basketball backboard, I wanted to merge sport and creativity. At its core, Hoop Dreams is about holding onto that childlike wonder. It’s about dreaming bigger, pushing boundaries, and believing that nothing is truly impossible.
Starting bid
4 x tickets to a Saturday Skate Party (All Ages or 16+)
($105 value)
Rolla Skate Club is a vibrant, community-focused roller skating venue at the PNE, known for its high-energy skate nights, DJs, and welcoming vibe for all skill levels. With a massive rink and sessions for both all ages and 16+, it’s the perfect spot to roll, learn, and have fun.
https://www.rollaskateclub.com/
Starting bid
2 tickets valid for any Tightrope Impro Theatre show (Value $50)
Tightrope Impro Theatre is a Vancouver-based improv comedy theatre known for its fast-paced, unscripted shows and welcoming, laugh-out-loud atmosphere.
Expires June 30, 2026
https://www.tightropetheatre.com/
Starting bid
Mailap na Espiritu
Mixed media on wood panel
12”x12”
($400 value)
An original work by Mar Cortez.
Fierce, watchful, and layered with symbolism, Mailap na Espiritu channels a protective spirit—one that feels both ancestral and alive. Bold lines, intricate patterning, and electric colour come together in a piece that commands attention from across the room.
Drawing from Filipino mythology and cultural iconography, this work reflects Mar’s practice of weaving identity, memory, and spirit into contemporary form.
Starting bid
4 tickets to a Family Programming show in the 2026/2027 season + $25 Earnest Ice Cream Gift Card
Presentation House Theatre is a North Vancouver performing arts centre known for engaging, accessible productions for all ages, with a strong focus on youth and family programming. Set in a historic building, it’s a go-to spot for thoughtful, community-driven theatre.
Pair your night out with a sweet stop at Earnest Ice Cream, known for its small-batch, flavour-forward creations.
(Value $125, theatre voucher expires April 30, 2027)
https://www.instagram.com/phtheatre/
Starting bid
The Limited Edition MINDstyle x BAIT Manny Pacquiao Reen Barrera vinyl figure is a 7-inch collectible released in July 2025, featuring the boxing legend in a signature rustic, wood-grain style by artist Reen Barrera. Curated by Jinkee Pacquiao, the figure includes Pacquiao's "Pac-Man" dog companion and was released alongside special, limited-edition signings.
(Value $60)
Starting bid
LIAR LIAR is an oversized cat-eye design features a rubberized, bold, thick frame with a modern flat profile, offering a flattering everyday look for all face shapes.
Finished with the iconic Le Specs flag stripe metal hardware, this silhouette combines style and practicality effortlessly.
• Finished in a black rubber frame with smoke mono polarized lenses.
• A lightweight, durable and impact resistant polycarbonate frame.
• Fitted with polarized lenses to eliminate unwanted reflective glare.
(Value $120)
https://intl.lespecs.com/products/liar-lair-black-rubber-smoke-mono-polarised-lsp1802485
Starting bid
Secret Fresh Mahal Kita Polo Shirt
Men's Small
($25 Value)
Secret Fresh is a Philippine-based fashion, lifestyle, and art brand that evolved from a niche vinyl toy retailer into an expansive, influential hub for pop art and collectible collaborations. Founded by Bigboy Cheng, it features street-style apparel (t-shirts, shorts) and unique art toys, bridging the gap between street culture and art.
https://secretfresh.com
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