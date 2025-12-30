The Legacy Project

Hosted by

The Legacy Project

About this event

The Legacy Project: Vol. 2

585 Dundas St E

Toronto, ON M5A 2B7, Canada

*Early Bird* General Admission
$59
Available until Mar 16

*Early bird prices end on March 15, 2026.*

*The Reena All-Star Choir will perform LIVE on the Sunday Matinee show only.*


All seating is general admission - first come, first serve. For large group (6+) seating requests, please email [email protected] after purchase.

General Admission
$79

*The Reena All-Star Choir will perform LIVE on the Sunday Matinee show only.*


All seating is general admission - first come, first serve. For large group (6+) seating requests, please email [email protected] after purchase.

Pay What You Can Ticket
Pay what you can

*The Reena All-Star Choir will perform LIVE on the Sunday Matinee show only.*


With gratitude to our generous sponsors, we are able to offer a limited number of tickets per show at a heavily discounted rate through our Pay it Forward Ticket Program.


These tickets are first come, first served and are reserved for members of our community for whom finances may be a barrier.


You may select to pay what you can, with a suggested amount of $36 (a Jewish good luck number!). There is a minimum amount of $10 per ticket.


If this remains inaccessible, please send us an email to see how we might be able to accommodate your attendance at the show!

Add a donation for The Legacy Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!