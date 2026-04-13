The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe - HCA Drama Production

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission
Children under 3 are free
Children under 3 are free.
General Admission
Children under 3 are free
Children under 3 are free.
A single rose in support of the Arts at HCA.
Roses available to pick up before the show and intermission.
A single rose in support of the Arts at HCA.
Roses available to pick up before the show and intermission.
A bundle of 5 roses in support of the Arts at HCA.
Roses available to pick up before the show and intermission.
A bundle of 5 roses in support of the Arts at HCA.
Roses available to pick up before the show and intermission.
A tasty treat available in traditional rose water flavour or cherry.
Available to pick up before the show and intermission.
A tasty treat available in traditional rose water flavour or cherry.
Available to pick up before the show and intermission.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!