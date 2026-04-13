Halifax Christian Academy

Hosted by

Halifax Christian Academy

About this event

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe - HCA Drama Production

85 Temple Terrace

Lower Sackville, NS B4C 0B5, Canada

Wardrobe Pass (Friday General Admission)
$10

General Admission

Children under 3 are free

Aslan's Circle (Friday Family of 4 Rate)
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Children under 3 are free.

Wardrobe Pass (Saturday General Admission)
$10

General Admission

Children under 3 are free

Aslan's Circle (Saturday Family of 4 Rate)
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Children under 3 are free.

Single Stem Rose (Friday)
$5

A single rose in support of the Arts at HCA.


Roses available to pick up before the show and intermission.

Single Stem Rose (Saturday)
$5

A single rose in support of the Arts at HCA.


Roses available to pick up before the show and intermission.

Bundle of 5 Roses (Friday)
$15

A bundle of 5 roses in support of the Arts at HCA.


Roses available to pick up before the show and intermission.

Bundle of 5 Roses (Saturday)
$15

A bundle of 5 roses in support of the Arts at HCA.


Roses available to pick up before the show and intermission.

Turkish Delight (Friday)
$5

A tasty treat available in traditional rose water flavour or cherry.


Available to pick up before the show and intermission.

Turkish Delight (Saturday)
$5

A tasty treat available in traditional rose water flavour or cherry.


Available to pick up before the show and intermission.

Add a donation for Halifax Christian Academy

$

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