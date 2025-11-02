The Lit Gala's Silent Auction Reopened

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Bottle of Bordeaux - 1995 Château L'Arrosée
Unique opportunity to purchase a single bottle of vintage (1995) Bordeaux outside of a lot.
This red wine from Château L'Arrosée vintage 1995 offers an elegant composition of deep fruit and complex aromas. It presents itself with notes of dark berries, liquorice and a touch of truffle, giving a harmonious and refined taste experience. The medium-intense structure, balanced acidity and silky tannins make this wineideal for both current enjoyment and further aging.
Valued at: $1000
Starting bid
This generous package offers a One-Year Live Meditation Classes on Zoom.
You'll get access to two classes each week—every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EST and Thursday at noon EST—all from the comfort of your own home.
Valued at: $250
Starting bid
Donated by: Antonella Patullo
10 Private Pilates Sessions (w/reformer) with a Certified Biomechanics Pilates Specialist
Discover the power of precision movement with ten personalized one-on-one Pilates sessions led by a Certified Biomechanics Pilates Specialist. These sessions are tailored to your individual goals—whether you seek to improve posture, build core strength, increase flexibility, or restore balance after injury. Each session takes place in an intimate, fully equipped in-home private studio, allowing for focused attention, expert guidance, and a serene environment that supports both body and mind. Perfect for all levels—from beginner to advanced—this exclusive package offers the opportunity to transform how you move, feel, and connect to your body. Bid today and experience the difference that personalized, science-based Pilates can make.
Location's closest intersection: Kipling Ave & Rathburn Rd
Valued at: $1000
Starting bid
Trilates is a 3 in 1 workout that combines pilates, weights and cardio in one workout, all in under an hour. Either online or mutually agreed time in person.
Benefits:
Time-efficient: The goal is to achieve maximum results in less time.
Full-body workout: Combines multiple disciplines for a comprehensive exercise routine.
Effective: Designed to be effective by maximizing workout time and engaging multiple muscle groups.
Empowering: Emphasizes proper technique and form to help participants feel strong and elegant.
Valued at: $800
Starting bid
Water view Suite accommodations for up to 3 suites (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights (www.theverandahantigua.com)
Approximately valued at: $6300 (CAD)
Starting bid
One bedroom suite for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy forup to 10 nights per room (www.theclubbarbados.com)
Approximately valued at: $4450 (CAD) for 3 rooms
Starting bid
Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room (pineapplebeachclub.com)
Approximately valued at: $4450 (for all 3 rooms)
Starting bid
Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room www.losestablospanama.com
Approximately valued at: $8000 (for 3 rooms)
Starting bid
Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 villas(double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per villa (www.hammockcoveantigua.com)
Approximately valued at: $8000 (for 3 rooms)
Starting bid
Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights (www.galleybayresort.com)
Approximately valued at: $6300 (for 3 rooms)
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night stay for two, King Room, High Floor Accommodation
Including Parking, Buffet Breakfast for two the next morning at Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga & Luxe Convention Centre!
Be within a 12 minutes’ drive from Toronto Pearson International Airport when you stay at Hyatt Place Toronto / Mississauga Centre. Located outside of downtown Mississauga, explore
Square One Shopping Centre three miles away, meander through a virtual maze at Playdium Arcade, or cheer the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Stadium.
Contact our sales department at 289-815-1234 to reserve your room. Based on availability.
Terms and conditions apply. Certificate expires June 30, 2026.
Issued By: Lorena Iogna – Director of Sales and Marketing
Valued at: $350.00
Starting bid
British-born Canadian artist, Marjorie Oxenham, was a contributor to several prominent galleries including the National Gallery of Canada.
Valued at: $500
Starting bid
British-born Canadian artist, Marjorie Oxenham, was a contributor toseveral prominent galleries including the National Gallery of Canada.
Valued at: $500
Starting bid
Donated by: Vee Mistry
Description:
These were custom-designed to help move lymph, sculpt, and lift while calming, soothing, and regulating blood flow through the benefit of Cryotherapy (a cold therapy that works to constrict capillaries to calm and soothe skin, helping further regulate blood flow and circulation).
The Gua Sha Cryo Sticks were born of these core techniques of Vee’s treatments and cleverly crafted to reach and treat delicate and contoured areas of the face, such as around the nose & inner eye area while shaping and lifting the larger facial muscles. To deliver a long-lasting cryo effect, the Gua Sha Cryo Sticks have a gel padding insert (rather than water) to keep the tool colder longer!
Valued at: $175
Starting bid
Enjoy a style session - personal or creative valued at $250. Whether it’s refining your personal style or curating looks for a special project/event, this session is designed to bring out your unique style.
Valued at: $250
Starting bid
TAKE A LOOK AT EVERYTHING INCLUDED A PHOTOGRAPHY SITTING WITH JÉRÔME
- An awarded photographer.
THE IMAGE REVEAL SESSION
— Where you see the photographs the same day.
A PORTRAIT OF YOUR CHOICE
Schedule your session at www.jerome.art/rsvp or call Ottawa 613 747-0607 | Toronto 416 930-3956 | Miami 305404-8042
Instagram: @jeromeartphotography
Facebook: Jérôme Art Photography
Valued at: $1500
Starting bid
What's included:
A PHOTOGRAPHY SITTING WITH JÉRÔME
- An awarded photographer.
THE IMAGE REVEAL SESSION:
— Where you see the photographs the same day.
A PORTRAIT OF YOUR CHOICE:
Schedule your session at www.jerome.art/rsvp or call Ottawa 613 747-0607 | Toronto 416 930-3956 | Miami 305404-8042
Instagram: @jeromeartphotography
Facebook: Jérôme Art Photography
Valued at: $1500
Starting bid
Imagine stepping away from the noise of everyday life and devoting four uninterrupted hours to you — your clarity, your confidence, and your next bold chapter.
This private Half-Day Intensive with Anita Rombough — Soul Strategist, Success Coach, bestselling author, and keynote speaker — is a one-of-a-kind, luxury coaching experience designed to help you reset, realign, and reignite. Together, you’ll uncover what’s been holding you back, get crystal-clear on what you truly want, and leave with a personalized Soulful Success Blueprint™ to guide your path forward.
About Anita:
Anita Rombough is the Soul Strategist and Success Coach for those daring to live limitlessly. With over 20 years’ experience as a therapist, corporate executive, bestselling author, and global podcast host, Anita blends strategy and soul to help ambitious individuals create lives where purpose, impact, and prosperity meet. She’s also the creator of the Ignite Your Light Summit, recognized by Hay House Publishing, and celebrated for her unique mix of real talk and high-vibe living.
Exclusivity: Offered only through this auction and not available outside of Anita’s premium coaching programs.
Redemption: Must be scheduled by March 2026, by mutual availability. Delivered virtually via Zoom (or in-person by special arrangement).
Valued at: $1997
Starting bid
Classic Rayban Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses are a classic, iconic style featuring a pilot-shapedmetal frame, often with a double bridge. First created in 1937 for U.S. pilots, theyhave a timeless design that includes a lightweight metal frame, with adjustablenose pads for a comfortable fit.
Valued at: $295
Starting bid
The voucher can be used for any treatment at Atmana. The minimum value for any treatments is $250 dollars inclusive of hst and service charge.
Valued at: $250
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