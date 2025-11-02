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The Lit Gala

About this event

Sales closed

The Lit Gala's Silent Auction Reopened

Bottle of Bordeaux - 1995 Château L'Arrosée item
Bottle of Bordeaux - 1995 Château L'Arrosée
$400

Starting bid

Bottle of Bordeaux - 1995 Château L'Arrosée


Unique opportunity to purchase a single bottle of vintage (1995) Bordeaux outside of a lot.


This red wine from Château L'Arrosée vintage 1995 offers an elegant composition of deep fruit and complex aromas. It presents itself with notes of dark berries, liquorice and a touch of truffle, giving a harmonious and refined taste experience. The medium-intense structure, balanced acidity and silky tannins make this wineideal for both current enjoyment and further aging.


Valued at: $1000

1 year Meditation Package with Manali item
1 year Meditation Package with Manali
$125

Starting bid

This generous package offers a One-Year Live Meditation Classes on Zoom. ​


You'll get access to two classes each week—every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EST and Thursday at noon EST—all from the comfort of your own home.​

  • Whether you're new to meditation or looking to deepen your practice, these classes are designed to help you build a consistent habit.​​ Manali Haridas, Founder of Zen for You, brings over 20 years of experience as a certified healer, meditation, and yoga teacher.​
  • What you'll experience:
  • Safe & Supportive Group: A Interact, share your stories, and get inspired in a welcoming environment.​
  • Practical Tools: Receive journaling tools and spiritual mindfulness tips you can use every day.​
  • Consistency: Establish a dedicated meditation discipline and habit.

Valued at: $250

10 Private Pilates Sessions (w/reformer) item
10 Private Pilates Sessions (w/reformer)
$400

Starting bid

Donated by: Antonella Patullo


10 Private Pilates Sessions (w/reformer) with a Certified Biomechanics Pilates Specialist


Discover the power of precision movement with ten personalized one-on-one Pilates sessions led by a Certified Biomechanics Pilates Specialist. These sessions are tailored to your individual goals—whether you seek to improve posture, build core strength, increase flexibility, or restore balance after injury. Each session takes place in an intimate, fully equipped in-home private studio, allowing for focused attention, expert guidance, and a serene environment that supports both body and mind. Perfect for all levels—from beginner to advanced—this exclusive package offers the opportunity to transform how you move, feel, and connect to your body. Bid today and experience the difference that personalized, science-based Pilates can make. 


Location's closest intersection: Kipling Ave & Rathburn Rd​​


Valued at: $1000

5 Packs of Trilates Workout by Desiree Furlong item
5 Packs of Trilates Workout by Desiree Furlong item
5 Packs of Trilates Workout by Desiree Furlong
$300

Starting bid

Trilates is a 3 in 1 workout that combines pilates, weights and cardio in one workout, all in under an hour.​ Either online or mutually agreed time in person.


Benefits:​

Time-efficient: The goal is to achieve maximum results in less time. ​


Full-body workout: Combines multiple disciplines for a comprehensive exercise routine. ​


Effective: Designed to be effective by maximizing workout time and engaging multiple muscle groups. ​


Empowering: Emphasizes proper technique and form to help participants feel strong and elegant. ​

Valued at: $800

The Verandah Antigua – 4.5* adult all inclusive resort item
The Verandah Antigua – 4.5* adult all inclusive resort
$1,900

Starting bid

Water view Suite accommodations for up to 3 suites (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights (www.theverandahantigua.com)​

  • Nightly all-inclusive supplement ($160pp/night)​
  • Expiration: Book by June 30th, 2026​
  • No blackout dates but surcharge may apply and minimum stay during peak periods

Approximately valued at: $6300 (CAD)

The Club Barbados 4* adults only resort item
The Club Barbados 4* adults only resort
$1,700

Starting bid

One bedroom suite for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy forup to 10 nights per room (www.theclubbarbados.com)​

  • Nightly all-inclusive supplement ($150pp/night)​
  • Expiration: Book by June 30th, 2026​
  • No blackout dates but surcharge may apply and minimum stay duringpeak periods

Approximately valued at: $4450 (CAD) for 3 rooms

Pineapple Beach Club Antigua 4* adults only resort item
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua 4* adults only resort
$1,400

Starting bid

Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room (pineapplebeachclub.com)​

  • Nightly all-inclusive supplement ($150pp/night)​
  • Expiration: Book by June 30th, 2026​
  • No blackout dates but surcharge may apply and minimum stay during peak periods

Approximately valued at: $4450 (for all 3 rooms)

Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama 5* resort​ item
Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama 5* resort​
$3,000

Starting bid

Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room www.losestablospanama.com

  • Nightly all-inclusive supplement required ($165 pp/night)​
  • No black out dates but surcharge may apply​
  • Expiration: Book By June 30th, 2026

Approximately valued at: $8000 (for 3 rooms)

Hammock Cove Antiqua 5* adults only resort ​ item
Hammock Cove Antiqua 5* adults only resort ​
$2,400

Starting bid

Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 villas(double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per villa (www.hammockcoveantigua.com)​

  • Nightly all-inclusive supplement required ($306-323 pp per night)​
  • Expiration: Book by June 30, 2026​
  • Each villa has one king bed, plunge pool and a personal guest ambassador

Approximately valued at: $8000 (for 3 rooms)

Galley Bay Resort and Spa Antigua 4.5* adults only resort​ item
Galley Bay Resort and Spa Antigua 4.5* adults only resort​
$2,300

Starting bid

Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights (www.galleybayresort.com)​

  • Nightly all-inclusive supplement required ($306-323 pp/night)​
  • Expiration: Book by June 30th, 2026​
  • No blackout dates but surcharge may apply and minimum stay during peak periods​

Approximately valued at: $6300 (for 3 rooms)

1 night stay @ Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga & L ​ item
1 night stay @ Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga & L ​
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-night stay for two, King Room, High Floor Accommodation

Including Parking, Buffet Breakfast for two the next morning at Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga & Luxe Convention Centre!


Be within a 12 minutes’ drive from Toronto Pearson International Airport when you stay at Hyatt Place Toronto / Mississauga Centre. Located outside of downtown Mississauga, explore

Square One Shopping Centre three miles away, meander through a virtual maze at Playdium Arcade, or cheer the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Stadium.


Contact our sales department at 289-815-1234 to reserve your room. Based on availability.


Terms and conditions apply. Certificate expires June 30, 2026.


Issued By: Lorena Iogna – Director of Sales and Marketing


Valued at: $350.00

Marjorie Oxenham Framed Painting​ item
Marjorie Oxenham Framed Painting​
$200

Starting bid

British-born Canadian artist, Marjorie Oxenham, was a contributor to several prominent galleries including the National Gallery of Canada.​


Valued at: $500

Marjorie Oxenham Framed Painting​ item
Marjorie Oxenham Framed Painting​
$200

Starting bid

British-born Canadian artist, Marjorie Oxenham, was a contributor toseveral prominent galleries including the National Gallery of Canada.​


Valued at: $500

BYVEE Gua Sha Cryo Sticks item
BYVEE Gua Sha Cryo Sticks
$80

Starting bid

Donated by: Vee Mistry​


Description:​

These were custom-designed to help move lymph, sculpt, and lift while calming, soothing, and regulating blood flow through the benefit of Cryotherapy (a cold therapy that works to constrict capillaries to calm and soothe skin, helping further regulate blood flow and circulation).​

The Gua Sha Cryo Sticks were born of these core techniques of Vee’s treatments and cleverly crafted to reach and treat delicate and contoured areas of the face, such as around the nose & inner eye area while shaping and lifting the larger facial muscles. To deliver a long-lasting cryo effect, the Gua Sha Cryo Sticks have a gel padding insert (rather than water) to keep the tool colder longer!  ​


Valued at: $175

1 Styling Session by Rashi Bindra item
1 Styling Session by Rashi Bindra
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a style session - personal or creative valued at $250. Whether it’s refining your personal style or curating looks for a special project/event, this session is designed to bring out your unique style​.


Valued at: $250

Children Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography item
Children Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography item
Children Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography
$750

Starting bid

TAKE A LOOK AT EVERYTHING INCLUDED A PHOTOGRAPHY SITTING WITH JÉRÔME

- An awarded photographer.


THE IMAGE REVEAL SESSION

— Where you see the photographs the same day.


A PORTRAIT OF YOUR CHOICE

  • ﻿﻿One beautiful 12" square B&W photograph
  • ﻿﻿Does not have cash value & frame is not included

Schedule your session at www.jerome.art/rsvp or call Ottawa 613 747-0607 | Toronto 416 930-3956 | Miami 305404-8042


Instagram: @jeromeartphotography

Facebook: Jérôme Art Photography


Valued at: $1500

Family Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography item
Family Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography item
Family Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography item
Family Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography
$750

Starting bid

What's included:

A PHOTOGRAPHY SITTING WITH JÉRÔME

- An awarded photographer.


THE IMAGE REVEAL SESSION:


— Where you see the photographs the same day.


A PORTRAIT OF YOUR CHOICE:

  • ﻿﻿One beautiful 12" square B&W photograph
  • ﻿﻿Does not have cash value & frame is not included

Schedule your session at www.jerome.art/rsvp or call Ottawa 613 747-0607 | Toronto 416 930-3956 | Miami 305404-8042


Instagram: @jeromeartphotography

Facebook: Jérôme Art Photography


Valued at: $1500

Half-Day Soulful Success VIP Intensive​ item
Half-Day Soulful Success VIP Intensive​
$500

Starting bid

Imagine stepping away from the noise of everyday life and devoting four uninterrupted hours to you — your clarity, your confidence, and your next bold chapter.​


This private Half-Day Intensive with Anita Rombough — Soul Strategist, Success Coach, bestselling author, and keynote speaker — is a one-of-a-kind, luxury coaching experience designed to help you reset, realign, and reignite. Together, you’ll uncover what’s been holding you back, get crystal-clear on what you truly want, and leave with a personalized Soulful Success Blueprint™ to guide your path forward.​


About Anita:​
Anita Rombough is the Soul Strategist and Success Coach for those daring to live limitlessly. With over 20 years’ experience as a therapist, corporate executive, bestselling author, and global podcast host, Anita blends strategy and soul to help ambitious individuals create lives where purpose, impact, and prosperity meet. She’s also the creator of the Ignite Your Light Summit, recognized by Hay House Publishing, and celebrated for her unique mix of real talk and high-vibe living.​


Exclusivity: Offered only through this auction and not available outside of Anita’s premium coaching programs.​

Redemption: Must be scheduled by March 2026, by mutual availability. Delivered virtually via Zoom (or in-person by special arrangement).​


Valued at: $1997

Rayban Aviator Sunglasses item
Rayban Aviator Sunglasses
$100

Starting bid

Classic Rayban Aviator Sunglasses


Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses are a classic, iconic style featuring a pilot-shapedmetal frame, often with a double bridge. First created in 1937 for U.S. pilots, theyhave a timeless design that includes a lightweight metal frame, with adjustablenose pads for a comfortable fit. 


Valued at: $295

Atmana Spa treatment item
Atmana Spa treatment item
Atmana Spa treatment
$125

Starting bid

The voucher can be used for any treatment at Atmana. The minimum value for any treatments is $250 dollars inclusive of hst and service charge.


https://atmanaspa.com/


Valued at: $250

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