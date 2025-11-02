The Lit Gala's Silent Auction Reopened

Imagine stepping away from the noise of everyday life and devoting four uninterrupted hours to you — your clarity, your confidence, and your next bold chapter.​





This private Half-Day Intensive with Anita Rombough — Soul Strategist, Success Coach, bestselling author, and keynote speaker — is a one-of-a-kind, luxury coaching experience designed to help you reset, realign, and reignite. Together, you’ll uncover what’s been holding you back, get crystal-clear on what you truly want, and leave with a personalized Soulful Success Blueprint™ to guide your path forward.​





About Anita:​

Anita Rombough is the Soul Strategist and Success Coach for those daring to live limitlessly. With over 20 years’ experience as a therapist, corporate executive, bestselling author, and global podcast host, Anita blends strategy and soul to help ambitious individuals create lives where purpose, impact, and prosperity meet. She’s also the creator of the Ignite Your Light Summit, recognized by Hay House Publishing, and celebrated for her unique mix of real talk and high-vibe living.​





Exclusivity: Offered only through this auction and not available outside of Anita’s premium coaching programs.​

Redemption: Must be scheduled by March 2026, by mutual availability. Delivered virtually via Zoom (or in-person by special arrangement).​





Valued at: $1997