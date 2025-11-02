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The Lit Gala

About this event

The Lit Gala's Silent Auction Backup

2 Leafs Tickets - Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning item
2 Leafs Tickets - Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning
$400

Starting bid

Toronto Maple Leafs VS Tampa Bay Lighting​

  • Dec. 8, 2025 @ 7:30PM​
  • Sec 122, Row 26, Seat 20 & 21​

Valued at: $800

Two Raptors game tickets - Raptors vs Nets item
Two Raptors game tickets - Raptors vs Nets
$85

Starting bid

Raptors VS Nets​

  • Raptors vs. Nets ​
  • Sunday Nov. 23rd ​
  • Seats: Section 311 Row 5 Seats 14 &15

Valued at: $170

Diamond Station & Infinity Bracelet in 14K White Gold item
Diamond Station & Infinity Bracelet in 14K White Gold
$500

Starting bid

In a modern twist, a 14k white gold pavé diamond (1/4Ct. Tw.) infinity sign is accented by four petite bezel-set diamonds stationed along a 14k white gold cable chain. A delicate heart accent at the clasp can be pulled to adjust the length of the bracelet. Blue Nile


Valued at: $1750

1 oz. Fine Silver Coin item
1 oz. Fine Silver Coin
$75

Starting bid

1 oz. Fine Silver Coin


Valued at: $150

In home private chef Experience – Chef Melani Bastians​ item
In home private chef Experience – Chef Melani Bastians​ item
In home private chef Experience – Chef Melani Bastians​
$800

Starting bid

An Unforgettable Luxury Dining Experience in Your Home​

  • Indulge in a private six-course culinary journey for six guests, skillfully curated and prepared by Master Chef Melani Bastians, owner of The Green Eatery, Cup of Love and Undone. This exclusive in-home chef experience brings restaurant-quality elegance, global flavours, and artistic presentation right to your table. Each course is thoughtfully designed to celebrate fresh ingredients, cultural inspiration, and refined taste, accompanied by three handcrafted palate-cleansing beverages to elevate the flow of the evening.
  • Valued at $2,500, this one-of-a-kind dining experience promises connection, storytelling, and unforgettable flavour.

Valued at: $2500

1 year Meditation Package with Manali item
1 year Meditation Package with Manali
$125

Starting bid

This generous package offers a One-Year Live Meditation Classes on Zoom. ​


You'll get access to two classes each week—every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EST and Thursday at noon EST—all from the comfort of your own home.​

  • Whether you're new to meditation or looking to deepen your practice, these classes are designed to help you build a consistent habit.​​ Manali Haridas, Founder of Zen for You, brings over 20 years of experience as a certified healer, meditation, and yoga teacher.​
  • What you'll experience:
  • Safe & Supportive Group: A Interact, share your stories, and get inspired in a welcoming environment.​
  • Practical Tools: Receive journaling tools and spiritual mindfulness tips you can use every day.​
  • Consistency: Establish a dedicated meditation discipline and habit.

Valued at: $250

5 Packs of Trilates Workout by Desiree Furlong item
5 Packs of Trilates Workout by Desiree Furlong item
5 Packs of Trilates Workout by Desiree Furlong
$400

Starting bid

Trilates is a 3 in 1 workout that combines pilates, weights and cardio in one workout, all in under an hour.​ Either online or mutually agreed time in person.


Benefits:​

Time-efficient: The goal is to achieve maximum results in less time. ​


Full-body workout: Combines multiple disciplines for a comprehensive exercise routine. ​


Effective: Designed to be effective by maximizing workout time and engaging multiple muscle groups. ​


Empowering: Emphasizes proper technique and form to help participants feel strong and elegant. ​

Valued at: $800

10 Private Pilates Sessions (w/reformer) item
10 Private Pilates Sessions (w/reformer)
$400

Starting bid

Donated by: Antonella Patullo


10 Private Pilates Sessions (w/reformer) with a Certified Biomechanics Pilates Specialist


Discover the power of precision movement with ten personalized one-on-one Pilates sessions led by a Certified Biomechanics Pilates Specialist. These sessions are tailored to your individual goals—whether you seek to improve posture, build core strength, increase flexibility, or restore balance after injury. Each session takes place in an intimate, fully equipped in-home private studio, allowing for focused attention, expert guidance, and a serene environment that supports both body and mind. Perfect for all levels—from beginner to advanced—this exclusive package offers the opportunity to transform how you move, feel, and connect to your body. Bid today and experience the difference that personalized, science-based Pilates can make. 


Location's closest intersection: Kipling Ave & Rathburn Rd​​


Valued at: $1000

BYVEE Gua Sha Cryo Sticks item
BYVEE Gua Sha Cryo Sticks
$80

Starting bid

Donated by: Vee Mistry​


Description:​

These were custom-designed to help move lymph, sculpt, and lift while calming, soothing, and regulating blood flow through the benefit of Cryotherapy (a cold therapy that works to constrict capillaries to calm and soothe skin, helping further regulate blood flow and circulation).​

The Gua Sha Cryo Sticks were born of these core techniques of Vee’s treatments and cleverly crafted to reach and treat delicate and contoured areas of the face, such as around the nose & inner eye area while shaping and lifting the larger facial muscles. To deliver a long-lasting cryo effect, the Gua Sha Cryo Sticks have a gel padding insert (rather than water) to keep the tool colder longer!  ​


Valued at: $175

Vishal Misra Ganesha Canvas 24x20 item
Vishal Misra Ganesha Canvas 24x20
$750

Starting bid

Donated by: Vishal Misra


Vishal Misra is a self-taught Canadian artist with roots in India. The painting you see here is part of his Contemporary Representations of Ganesha series. In this work, he reimagines the traditional form of Ganesha through modern, abstract expressions. Each piece in the series is created with organic mediums and oriented to the north, following an artistic and spiritual practice that adds a special dimension to the work.​


Over the years, Vishal’s paintings have been shown in many solo and group exhibitions, and can now be found in private and corporate collections. 

Valued at: $1500

48 x 48 Winnie the Pooh Painting by Patrick Nunziata​ item
48 x 48 Winnie the Pooh Painting by Patrick Nunziata​
$250

Starting bid

48 x 48 Hand painted Winnie the Pooh Painting by local artist, Patrick Nunziata​


Valued at: $1000

Marjorie Oxenham Framed Painting​ item
Marjorie Oxenham Framed Painting​
$200

Starting bid

British-born Canadian artist, Marjorie Oxenham, was a contributor toseveral prominent galleries including the National Gallery of Canada.​


Valued at: $500

Marjorie Oxenham Framed Painting​ item
Marjorie Oxenham Framed Painting​
$200

Starting bid

British-born Canadian artist, Marjorie Oxenham, was a contributor to several prominent galleries including the National Gallery of Canada.​


Valued at: $500

Doug Gilmour Signed Cap​ item
Doug Gilmour Signed Cap​
$65

Starting bid

Doug Gilmour is a Toronto Maple Leafs legend, beloved for his grit, leadership and unforgettable play during the 1990s. Serving as team captain, he led the Leafs to back-to-back conference finals and remains one of the franchise’s most iconic figures. Known as “killer” for his intensity on the ice. Gilmour earned a reputation as one of the NHL’s fiercest competitors. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. This signed cap is a rare chance to own a piece of memorabilia from a true Maple Leafs hero.​


Valued at: $125

​​Mike Tyson Signed Glove item
​​Mike Tyson Signed Glove item
​​Mike Tyson Signed Glove
$175

Starting bid

Own a piece of boxing history with this authentic glove signed by​ the legendary Mike Tyson. Known as the youngest heavy weight​ champion in history and one of the most dominant fighters of all time, Tyson’s autograph makes this a prized collectible for any sports fan or​ memorabilia enthusiast.


Valued at: $350

Lu Dort signed NBA Jersey item
Lu Dort signed NBA Jersey item
Lu Dort signed NBA Jersey
$140

Starting bid

Take home a piece of NBA action with this authentic Oklahoma City Thunder jersey personally signed by Canadian basketball star Luguentz Dort. Known for his relentless defence and dynamic play, Dort has become one of the league’s standout two-way guards. This collector’s item is a must have for any basketball fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast.​


Valued at: 275

Family Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography item
Family Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography item
Family Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography item
Family Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography
$750

Starting bid

What's included:

A PHOTOGRAPHY SITTING WITH JÉRÔME

- An awarded photographer.


THE IMAGE REVEAL SESSION:


— Where you see the photographs the same day.


A PORTRAIT OF YOUR CHOICE:

  • ﻿﻿One beautiful 12" square B&W photograph
  • ﻿﻿Does not have cash value & frame is not included

Schedule your session at www.jerome.art/rsvp or call Ottawa 613 747-0607 | Toronto 416 930-3956 | Miami 305404-8042


Instagram: @jeromeartphotography

Facebook: Jérôme Art Photography


Valued at: $1500

Children Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography item
Children Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography item
Children Gift Certificate - Jérôme Art & Photography
$750

Starting bid

TAKE A LOOK AT EVERYTHING INCLUDED A PHOTOGRAPHY SITTING WITH JÉRÔME

- An awarded photographer.


THE IMAGE REVEAL SESSION

— Where you see the photographs the same day.


A PORTRAIT OF YOUR CHOICE

  • ﻿﻿One beautiful 12" square B&W photograph
  • ﻿﻿Does not have cash value & frame is not included

Schedule your session at www.jerome.art/rsvp or call Ottawa 613 747-0607 | Toronto 416 930-3956 | Miami 305404-8042


Instagram: @jeromeartphotography

Facebook: Jérôme Art Photography


Valued at: $1500

Anita Dongre Floriana Saree Set (Sage) item
Anita Dongre Floriana Saree Set (Sage)
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Live the Collective


Crafted in sustainable materials, this printed tencel saree from Anita Dongre is a soft, luxurious and timeless addition to your wardrobe.  In tones of sage and soft pink, this saree comes with 0.90m of unstitched blouse fabric, perfect to customize for any upcoming event.​


Valued at: $375

Amber Gown item
Amber Gown
$225

Starting bid

Donated by: Holi Chic, Megha Rao @HoliChic ​


Get ready to make a grand entrance! The Amber Gown stuns with its rich rust-red base adorned with intricate gold brocade floral motifs. The full-length silhouette is enhanced by soft pleats and an embroidered gold border that adds a touch of regal charm. Perfect for festive occasions or weddings. ​


Detachable straps; Side zip; Smocked back; Fully lined ​


Exchange permitted if made within 10 days after the Lit Gala takes place for an alternate size, pending availability.​

https://holichic.com/products/amber-gown


Valued at: $550

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!