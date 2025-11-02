The Lit Gala's Silent Auction Backup

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Toronto Maple Leafs VS Tampa Bay Lighting
Valued at: $800
Starting bid
Raptors VS Nets
Valued at: $170
Starting bid
In a modern twist, a 14k white gold pavé diamond (1/4Ct. Tw.) infinity sign is accented by four petite bezel-set diamonds stationed along a 14k white gold cable chain. A delicate heart accent at the clasp can be pulled to adjust the length of the bracelet. Blue Nile
Valued at: $1750
Starting bid
1 oz. Fine Silver Coin
Valued at: $150
Starting bid
An Unforgettable Luxury Dining Experience in Your Home
Valued at: $2500
Starting bid
This generous package offers a One-Year Live Meditation Classes on Zoom.
You'll get access to two classes each week—every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EST and Thursday at noon EST—all from the comfort of your own home.
Valued at: $250
Starting bid
Trilates is a 3 in 1 workout that combines pilates, weights and cardio in one workout, all in under an hour. Either online or mutually agreed time in person.
Benefits:
Time-efficient: The goal is to achieve maximum results in less time.
Full-body workout: Combines multiple disciplines for a comprehensive exercise routine.
Effective: Designed to be effective by maximizing workout time and engaging multiple muscle groups.
Empowering: Emphasizes proper technique and form to help participants feel strong and elegant.
Valued at: $800
Starting bid
Donated by: Antonella Patullo
10 Private Pilates Sessions (w/reformer) with a Certified Biomechanics Pilates Specialist
Discover the power of precision movement with ten personalized one-on-one Pilates sessions led by a Certified Biomechanics Pilates Specialist. These sessions are tailored to your individual goals—whether you seek to improve posture, build core strength, increase flexibility, or restore balance after injury. Each session takes place in an intimate, fully equipped in-home private studio, allowing for focused attention, expert guidance, and a serene environment that supports both body and mind. Perfect for all levels—from beginner to advanced—this exclusive package offers the opportunity to transform how you move, feel, and connect to your body. Bid today and experience the difference that personalized, science-based Pilates can make.
Location's closest intersection: Kipling Ave & Rathburn Rd
Valued at: $1000
Starting bid
Donated by: Vee Mistry
Description:
These were custom-designed to help move lymph, sculpt, and lift while calming, soothing, and regulating blood flow through the benefit of Cryotherapy (a cold therapy that works to constrict capillaries to calm and soothe skin, helping further regulate blood flow and circulation).
The Gua Sha Cryo Sticks were born of these core techniques of Vee’s treatments and cleverly crafted to reach and treat delicate and contoured areas of the face, such as around the nose & inner eye area while shaping and lifting the larger facial muscles. To deliver a long-lasting cryo effect, the Gua Sha Cryo Sticks have a gel padding insert (rather than water) to keep the tool colder longer!
Valued at: $175
Starting bid
Donated by: Vishal Misra
Vishal Misra is a self-taught Canadian artist with roots in India. The painting you see here is part of his Contemporary Representations of Ganesha series. In this work, he reimagines the traditional form of Ganesha through modern, abstract expressions. Each piece in the series is created with organic mediums and oriented to the north, following an artistic and spiritual practice that adds a special dimension to the work.
Over the years, Vishal’s paintings have been shown in many solo and group exhibitions, and can now be found in private and corporate collections.
Valued at: $1500
Starting bid
48 x 48 Hand painted Winnie the Pooh Painting by local artist, Patrick Nunziata
Valued at: $1000
Starting bid
British-born Canadian artist, Marjorie Oxenham, was a contributor toseveral prominent galleries including the National Gallery of Canada.
Valued at: $500
Starting bid
British-born Canadian artist, Marjorie Oxenham, was a contributor to several prominent galleries including the National Gallery of Canada.
Valued at: $500
Starting bid
Doug Gilmour is a Toronto Maple Leafs legend, beloved for his grit, leadership and unforgettable play during the 1990s. Serving as team captain, he led the Leafs to back-to-back conference finals and remains one of the franchise’s most iconic figures. Known as “killer” for his intensity on the ice. Gilmour earned a reputation as one of the NHL’s fiercest competitors. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. This signed cap is a rare chance to own a piece of memorabilia from a true Maple Leafs hero.
Valued at: $125
Starting bid
Own a piece of boxing history with this authentic glove signed by the legendary Mike Tyson. Known as the youngest heavy weight champion in history and one of the most dominant fighters of all time, Tyson’s autograph makes this a prized collectible for any sports fan or memorabilia enthusiast.
Valued at: $350
Starting bid
Take home a piece of NBA action with this authentic Oklahoma City Thunder jersey personally signed by Canadian basketball star Luguentz Dort. Known for his relentless defence and dynamic play, Dort has become one of the league’s standout two-way guards. This collector’s item is a must have for any basketball fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast.
Valued at: 275
Starting bid
What's included:
A PHOTOGRAPHY SITTING WITH JÉRÔME
- An awarded photographer.
THE IMAGE REVEAL SESSION:
— Where you see the photographs the same day.
A PORTRAIT OF YOUR CHOICE:
Schedule your session at www.jerome.art/rsvp or call Ottawa 613 747-0607 | Toronto 416 930-3956 | Miami 305404-8042
Instagram: @jeromeartphotography
Facebook: Jérôme Art Photography
Valued at: $1500
Starting bid
TAKE A LOOK AT EVERYTHING INCLUDED A PHOTOGRAPHY SITTING WITH JÉRÔME
- An awarded photographer.
THE IMAGE REVEAL SESSION
— Where you see the photographs the same day.
A PORTRAIT OF YOUR CHOICE
Schedule your session at www.jerome.art/rsvp or call Ottawa 613 747-0607 | Toronto 416 930-3956 | Miami 305404-8042
Instagram: @jeromeartphotography
Facebook: Jérôme Art Photography
Valued at: $1500
Starting bid
Donated by: Live the Collective
Crafted in sustainable materials, this printed tencel saree from Anita Dongre is a soft, luxurious and timeless addition to your wardrobe. In tones of sage and soft pink, this saree comes with 0.90m of unstitched blouse fabric, perfect to customize for any upcoming event.
Valued at: $375
Starting bid
Donated by: Holi Chic, Megha Rao @HoliChic
Get ready to make a grand entrance! The Amber Gown stuns with its rich rust-red base adorned with intricate gold brocade floral motifs. The full-length silhouette is enhanced by soft pleats and an embroidered gold border that adds a touch of regal charm. Perfect for festive occasions or weddings.
Detachable straps; Side zip; Smocked back; Fully lined
Exchange permitted if made within 10 days after the Lit Gala takes place for an alternate size, pending availability.
https://holichic.com/products/amber-gown
Valued at: $550
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!