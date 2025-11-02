The Lit Gala's Silent Auction Backup

Trilates is a 3 in 1 workout that combines pilates, weights and cardio in one workout, all in under an hour.​ Either online or mutually agreed time in person.





Benefits:​

Time-efficient: The goal is to achieve maximum results in less time. ​





Full-body workout: Combines multiple disciplines for a comprehensive exercise routine. ​





Effective: Designed to be effective by maximizing workout time and engaging multiple muscle groups. ​





Empowering: Emphasizes proper technique and form to help participants feel strong and elegant. ​

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Valued at: $800