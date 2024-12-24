The Llama Sanctuary Gift Shoppe

Delightful, colourful printed cushion cover. The image is so vibrant and clear, it appears to be 3 dimensional. Printed on one side only. Reverse side is plain white. Sales tax included Included: cover only, with concealed zip closure Size: 18" x 18" Content: polyester Instructions: to preserve quality of print - machine wash on cool setting and tumble low (High quality inserts are available in our gift shop, but may be too costly to ship)