The Llama Sanctuary Gift Shoppe

Delightful, colourful printed cushion cover. The image is so vibrant and clear, it appears to be 3 dimensional. Same image printed on both sides. Included: cover only, with concealed zip closure Size: 18" x 18" Content: polyester Instructions: to preserve quality of print - machine wash on cool setting and tumble low Sales tax included (High quality inserts are available in our gift shop, but may be too costly to ship)
Delightful, colourful printed cushion cover. The image is so vibrant and clear, it appears to be 3 dimensional. Printed on one side only. Reverse side is plain white. Sales tax included Included: cover only, with concealed zip closure Size: 18" x 18" Content: polyester Instructions: to preserve quality of print - machine wash on cool setting and tumble low (High quality inserts are available in our gift shop, but may be too costly to ship)
Double thickness for extra coziness. Hand spun and knitted by Lynne with 100% llama yarn
Llama/alpaca fibre, corespun onto cotton core. designed and made by Lynne. Sales tax included
Llama/alpaca fibre, corespun onto cotton core. designed and made by Lynne.
Themed fridge magnets, created and printed by David
Llama, alpaca, kitty or motivational theme, created and printed by David
Long Lasting bookmarks, printed on aluminium: llamas, alpacas, kitties and motivational
This is a complete and very detailed set of plans that show how to build a spinning wheel head that is capable of handling any sized yarn.
Flat Rate Shipping within Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan for mailing of any two cushion covers
Canada Flat Rate Shipping ON, QC, NS, NB, MB, PE, NL for mailing of any two cushion covers
