Silverthorn S Winds

Hosted by

Silverthorn S Winds

About this event

The Lord of the Rings

2021 Lawrence Ave E

Scarborough, ON M1R 5H2, Canada

General Admission
$20
Tea for Two (2 Pack)
$35
Available until Jun 12
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Save on a pack of 2 tickets and bring your friend or significant other to our next show.

Three Little Birds (3 Pack)
$55
Available until Jun 12
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Save on a pack of 3 tickets and bring your friends to our next show.

The Four Horsemen (4 Pack)
$75
Available until Jun 12
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Save on a pack of 4 tickets and bring your friends to our next show.

Take Five (5 Pack)
$90
Available until Jun 12
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Save on a pack of 5 tickets and bring your friends to our next show.

25 or 6 to 4 (6+ Pack)
$20
Available until Jun 12

Large group coming? Use this ticket pack to save. Minimum order is 6 tickets.


Use the discount code ”sixpack” at checkout for 20% off your order.

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