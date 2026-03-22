The Lord of the Rings

About this event
Save on a pack of 2 tickets and bring your friend or significant other to our next show.
Save on a pack of 3 tickets and bring your friends to our next show.
Save on a pack of 4 tickets and bring your friends to our next show.
Save on a pack of 5 tickets and bring your friends to our next show.
Large group coming? Use this ticket pack to save. Minimum order is 6 tickets.
Use the discount code ”sixpack” at checkout for 20% off your order.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!