The MACsquerade Black Tie & Versailles

Table of twelve (12) Tickets to attend MACsquerade Black Tie & Versailles at the Luxe Convention Centre on November 20, 2025.
If you are purchasing tickets for other guests and you do not have their contact info yet, just enter N/A, and MAC will follow up with you closer to the event.
Ten (10) Tickets to attend MACsquerade Black Tie & Versailles at the Luxe Convention Centre on November 20, 2025 - with assigned seating at tables of twelve (12) - Two (2) surprise guests will be added to your table!
Individual ticket for one (1) to attend MACsquerade Black Tie & Versailles at the Luxe Convention Centre on November 20, 2025 - with assigned seating at tables of twelve (12).
