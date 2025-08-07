The MACsquerade Black Tie & Versailles

5787 Hurontario St

Mississauga, ON L5R 4B4, Canada

Table of Twelve (12)
CA$1,800
groupTicketCaption

Table of twelve (12) Tickets to attend MACsquerade Black Tie & Versailles at the Luxe Convention Centre on November 20, 2025.


If you are purchasing tickets for other guests and you do not have their contact info yet, just enter N/A, and MAC will follow up with you closer to the event.

Ten (10) Tickets
CA$1,500
groupTicketCaption

Ten (10) Tickets to attend MACsquerade Black Tie & Versailles at the Luxe Convention Centre on November 20, 2025 - with assigned seating at tables of twelve (12) - Two (2) surprise guests will be added to your table!


If you are purchasing tickets for other guests and you do not have their contact info yet, just enter N/A, and MAC will follow up with you closer to the event.

Individual Ticket
CA$175

Individual ticket for one (1) to attend MACsquerade Black Tie & Versailles at the Luxe Convention Centre on November 20, 2025 - with assigned seating at tables of twelve (12).

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing