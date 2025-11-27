The Marquee Fundraising Shop (TEST)

Offered by
About this shop
A necessity when at your Marquee musical classes!
Design: Sleek black refillable water bottle featuring the white Marquee Theatrical Productions logo proudly displayed on the side.
Material: Steel. Durable, eco-friendly construction designed for everyday use — perfect for classes, rehearsals, or on the go.
Colour: Matte black with white logo detailing.
Features: Refillable & lightweight. Good for hot and cold drinks. Comes with a locking lid to prevent spilling — a sustainable way to stay hydrated while representing your Marquee pride!
Be sure to put your name on it — these bottles are popular and tend to look alike!
Design: MTP’s new logo and “Shine Beyond the Stage” message printed on a sturdy cotton-canvas tote with a zippered top, inner pocket, and three outer compartments so it carries your Marquee script, water bottle, indoor shoes and more!
Material: Sturdy. Durable, eco-friendly 100% cotton — perfect for classes, rehearsals, or daily use.
Colour: Natural cream with black accents and logo.
Features: Lightweight, strong, and sustainable — carry your essentials in style while showing your Marquee pride!
Pro Tip: Add your name — these totes are popular and easy to mix up!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s logo on the front and the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s logo on the front and the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s logo on the front and the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!
Design: Zipped hoodie with pockets features Marquee’s Logo printed on the front left chest, and on the back. Pairs with Marquee track pants.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, white and grey logos.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Class warm-ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
Design: Zipped hoodie with pockets features Marquee’s Logo printed on the front left chest, and on the back. Pairs with Marquee track pants.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, white and grey logos.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Class warm-ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
Design: Elastic waist and cuffs and features Marquee’s Logo printed down the Right leg. Pairs with Marquee’s Hooded Sweatshirt.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, with white logo.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Warm ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear repping Marquee!
Design: Elastic waist and cuffs and features Marquee’s Logo printed down the Right leg. Pairs with Marquee’s Hooded Sweatshirt.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, with white logo.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Warm ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear repping Marquee!
Design: Elastic waist and cuffs and features Marquee’s Logo printed down the Right leg. Pairs with Marquee’s Hooded Sweatshirt.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, with white logo.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Warm ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear repping Marquee!
Design: Elastic waist and cuffs and features Marquee’s Logo printed down the Right leg. Pairs with Marquee’s Hooded Sweatshirt.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, with white logo.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Warm ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear repping Marquee!
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: black with white, yellow and red accents.
Fit: Various depending on size.
Perfect For: Rehearsals, Show Day under-costume base layer, or everyday wear repping Marquee!
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: black with white, yellow and red accents.
Fit: Various depending on size.
Perfect For: Rehearsals, Show Day under-costume base layer, or everyday wear repping Marquee!
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: black with white, yellow and red accents.
Fit: Various depending on size.
Perfect For: Rehearsals, Show Day under-costume base layer, or everyday wear repping Marquee!
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Grey with black, yellow and red accents.
Fit: Various depending on size.
Perfect For: Rehearsals, Show Day under-costume base layer, or everyday wear repping Marquee!
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Grey with black, yellow and red accents.
Fit: Various depending on size.
Perfect For: Rehearsals, Show Day under-costume base layer, or everyday wear repping Marquee!
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front left chest, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Light Grey
Fit: Large sizes available
Perfect For: Rehearsals, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front left chest, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Light Grey
Fit: Large sizes available
Perfect For: Rehearsals, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered badge on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit.
Material: Premium Stormtech fabric — lightweight, water-resistant, and built to protect you from the elements while maintaining comfort and breathability.
Colour: Granite Grey
Fit: Classic zip-up style with a sleek, hoodless design and convenient zip pockets for secure storage.
Perfect For: Outdoor events/rehearsals, show days, or everyday wear — a professional look with performance-ready function.
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered badge on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit.
Material: Premium Stormtech fabric — lightweight, water-resistant, and built to protect you from the elements while maintaining comfort and breathability.
Colour: Granite Grey
Fit: Classic zip-up style with a sleek, hoodless design and convenient zip pockets for secure storage.
Perfect For: Outdoor events/rehearsals, show days, or everyday wear — a professional look with performance-ready function.
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Colour: black with white, yellow and red embroidered accents.
Fit: 1 size fits all
Perfect For: Cold Canadian weather and everyday wear repping Marquee!
Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: Canvas
Colour: black with white, yellow and red embroidered accents.
Fit: Adjustable
Perfect For: Everyday wear repping Marquee!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!