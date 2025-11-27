The Marquee Fundraising Shop (TEST)

A necessity when at your Marquee musical classes!

Design: Sleek black refillable water bottle featuring the white Marquee Theatrical Productions logo proudly displayed on the side.

Material: Steel. Durable, eco-friendly construction designed for everyday use — perfect for classes, rehearsals, or on the go.

Colour: Matte black with white logo detailing.

Features: Refillable & lightweight. Good for hot and cold drinks. Comes with a locking lid to prevent spilling — a sustainable way to stay hydrated while representing your Marquee pride!





Be sure to put your name on it — these bottles are popular and tend to look alike!