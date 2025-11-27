Marquee Theatrical Productions Inc.

Marquee Theatrical Productions Inc.

The Marquee Fundraising Shop (TEST)

Marquee Water Bottle item
Marquee Water Bottle
$30

A necessity when at your Marquee musical classes!

Design: Sleek black refillable water bottle featuring the white Marquee Theatrical Productions logo proudly displayed on the side.
Material: Steel. Durable, eco-friendly construction designed for everyday use — perfect for classes, rehearsals, or on the go.
Colour: Matte black with white logo detailing.
Features: Refillable & lightweight. Good for hot and cold drinks. Comes with a locking lid to prevent spilling — a sustainable way to stay hydrated while representing your Marquee pride!


Be sure to put your name on it — these bottles are popular and tend to look alike!

Marquee Rehearsal Bag item
Marquee Rehearsal Bag
$30

Design: MTP’s new logo and “Shine Beyond the Stage” message printed on a sturdy cotton-canvas tote with a zippered top, inner pocket, and three outer compartments so it carries your Marquee script, water bottle, indoor shoes and more!
Material: Sturdy. Durable, eco-friendly 100% cotton — perfect for classes, rehearsals, or daily use.
Colour: Natural cream with black accents and logo.
Features: Lightweight, strong, and sustainable — carry your essentials in style while showing your Marquee pride!
Pro Tip: Add your name — these totes are popular and easy to mix up!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Youth Small item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Youth Small
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Youth Medium item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Youth Medium
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Youth Large item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Youth Large
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Youth X-Large item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Youth X-Large
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Unisex Small item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Unisex Small
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Unisex Medium item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Unisex Medium
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Unisex Large item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Unisex Large
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Unisex XL item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Unisex XL
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Unisex 2XL item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Unisex 2XL
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Ladies Small item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Ladies Small
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Ladies Medium item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Ladies Medium
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Ladies Large item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Ladies Large
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Ladies XL item
Branded Shine Logo T-shirt - Ladies XL
$25

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s new logo on the front and the inspiring “Shine Beyond the Stage” slogan across the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded T-shirt - Adult Small item
Branded T-shirt - Adult Small
$20

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s logo on the front and the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded T-shirt - Adult M item
Branded T-shirt - Adult M
$20

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s logo on the front and the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded T-shirt - Adult XL item
Branded T-shirt - Adult XL
$20

Design: Show your Marquee pride with MTP’s logo on the front and the back.
Material: 100% soft cotton — breathable, comfortable, and perfect for classes, rehearsals, or casual wear.
Colour: Classic black
Fit: Short-sleeved design offering a relaxed and easy fit for everyday comfort.
Bonus: Turn it inside out, and it doubles as a simple black base layer — perfect for under-dressing costumes during performances!

Branded Zip-Hoodie - Youth Small item
Branded Zip-Hoodie - Youth Small
$40

Design: Zipped hoodie with pockets features Marquee’s Logo printed on the front left chest, and on the back. Pairs with Marquee track pants.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, white and grey logos.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Class warm-ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!

Branded Zip-Hoodie - Youth Large item
Branded Zip-Hoodie - Youth Large
$50

Design: Zipped hoodie with pockets features Marquee’s Logo printed on the front left chest, and on the back. Pairs with Marquee track pants.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, white and grey logos.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Class warm-ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!

Branded Track Pants - Adult Small item
Branded Track Pants - Adult Small
$45

Design: Elastic waist and cuffs and features Marquee’s Logo printed down the Right leg. Pairs with Marquee’s Hooded Sweatshirt.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, with white logo.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Warm ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear repping Marquee!

Branded Track Pants - Adult Medium item
Branded Track Pants - Adult Medium
$45

Design: Elastic waist and cuffs and features Marquee’s Logo printed down the Right leg. Pairs with Marquee’s Hooded Sweatshirt.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, with white logo.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Warm ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear repping Marquee!

Branded Track Pants - Adult Large item
Branded Track Pants - Adult Large
$45

Design: Elastic waist and cuffs and features Marquee’s Logo printed down the Right leg. Pairs with Marquee’s Hooded Sweatshirt.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, with white logo.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Warm ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear repping Marquee!

Branded Track Pants - Adult XL item
Branded Track Pants - Adult XL
$45

Design: Elastic waist and cuffs and features Marquee’s Logo printed down the Right leg. Pairs with Marquee’s Hooded Sweatshirt.
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Black, with white logo.
Fit: Sporty and Comfortable
Perfect For: Warm ups, rehearsals, or everyday wear repping Marquee!

Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Youth Small item
Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Youth Small
$20

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!


SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size

Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Youth Medium item
Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Youth Medium
$20

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!


SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size

Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Youth Large item
Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Youth Large
$20

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!


SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size

Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult Small item
Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult Small
$20

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!


SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size

Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult Medium item
Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult Medium
$20

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!


SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size

Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult Large item
Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult Large
$20

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!


SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size

Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult X-Large item
Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult X-Large
$20

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!


SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size

Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult 2XL item
Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult 2XL
$20

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!


SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size

Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult 3XL item
Legacy Logo White T-Shirt - Adult 3XL
$20

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo printed on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: White and black.
Fit: Various, depending on size (Youth, Ladies, Unisex, Men’s Available)
Perfect For: Rehearsals, volunteering, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!


SKU: TSHIRT-WHITE-LEGLOGO-Size

Legacy Logo Black T-Shrit - Youth XL item
Legacy Logo Black T-Shrit - Youth XL
$25

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: black with white, yellow and red accents.
Fit: Various depending on size.
Perfect For: Rehearsals, Show Day under-costume base layer, or everyday wear repping Marquee!

Legacy Logo Black T-Shirt - Adult Medium item
Legacy Logo Black T-Shirt - Adult Medium
$25

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: black with white, yellow and red accents.
Fit: Various depending on size.
Perfect For: Rehearsals, Show Day under-costume base layer, or everyday wear repping Marquee!

Legacy Logo Black T-Shirt - Adult Large item
Legacy Logo Black T-Shirt - Adult Large
$25

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: black with white, yellow and red accents.
Fit: Various depending on size.
Perfect For: Rehearsals, Show Day under-costume base layer, or everyday wear repping Marquee!

Legacy Logo Grey T-Shirt - Adult Large item
Legacy Logo Grey T-Shirt - Adult Large
$25

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Grey with black, yellow and red accents.
Fit: Various depending on size.
Perfect For: Rehearsals, Show Day under-costume base layer, or everyday wear repping Marquee!

Legacy Logo Grey T-Shirt - Adult 2XL item
Legacy Logo Grey T-Shirt - Adult 2XL
$25

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Grey with black, yellow and red accents.
Fit: Various depending on size.
Perfect For: Rehearsals, Show Day under-costume base layer, or everyday wear repping Marquee!

Legacy Logo Grey Longsleeve T-Shirt - Adult Medium item
Legacy Logo Grey Longsleeve T-Shirt - Adult Medium
$25

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front left chest, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Light Grey
Fit: Large sizes available
Perfect For: Rehearsals, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!

Legacy Logo Grey Longsleeve T-Shirt - Adult Large item
Legacy Logo Grey Longsleeve T-Shirt - Adult Large
$25

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front left chest, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: cotton blends
Colour: Light Grey
Fit: Large sizes available
Perfect For: Rehearsals, or everyday wear, repping Marquee!

Branded Windbreaker - Adult Medium item
Branded Windbreaker - Adult Medium
$75

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered badge on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit.
Material: Premium Stormtech fabric — lightweight, water-resistant, and built to protect you from the elements while maintaining comfort and breathability.
Colour: Granite Grey
Fit: Classic zip-up style with a sleek, hoodless design and convenient zip pockets for secure storage.
Perfect For: Outdoor events/rehearsals, show days, or everyday wear — a professional look with performance-ready function.

Branded Windbreaker - Adult Large item
Branded Windbreaker - Adult Large
$75

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered badge on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit.
Material: Premium Stormtech fabric — lightweight, water-resistant, and built to protect you from the elements while maintaining comfort and breathability.
Colour: Granite Grey
Fit: Classic zip-up style with a sleek, hoodless design and convenient zip pockets for secure storage.
Perfect For: Outdoor events/rehearsals, show days, or everyday wear — a professional look with performance-ready function.

Legacy Logo Tuque - One Size item
Legacy Logo Tuque - One Size
$20

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Colour: black with white, yellow and red embroidered accents.
Fit: 1 size fits all
Perfect For: Cold Canadian weather and everyday wear repping Marquee!

Legacy Logo Ball Cap - One Size item
Legacy Logo Ball Cap - One Size
$20

Design: Features Marquee’s Legacy Logo embroidered on the front, representing our proud history and community spirit. (Plain back).
Material: Canvas
Colour: black with white, yellow and red embroidered accents.
Fit: Adjustable
Perfect For: Everyday wear repping Marquee!

