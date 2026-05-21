The MARTYS Silent Auction

Ignite your inner creativity with the ultimate "Inspired Artist" Experience, a curated package designed to take you from art admirer to master creator. Begin your journey with two day passes to the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) to study international masters, followed by an annual membership to the Art Gallery of Mississauga (AGM) for ongoing local inspiration. Then, bring your own vision to life using a $100 gift card for hands-on classes at Visual Arts Mississauga (VAM), paired with a premium selection of art supplies to create your next masterpiece at home!