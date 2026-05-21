The MARTYS Silent Auction

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Elevate your everyday style with the Citizen Tsuyosa automatic watch, generously donated by Marc Robinson Jewelers. This sophisticated 40mm timepiece perfectly balances ultramodern sports styling with a striking sunray aqua dial, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and a seamless stainless steel bracelet. Boasting 50-meter water resistance, it’s a versatile statement piece built to transition effortlessly from the boardroom to the weekend. Place your bid now to add this perfect blend of luxury and functionality to your collection!
Starting bid
Take your creative brand to the next level with a PR & Media Package from Media Works International, valued at $560 CAD. Perfect for an artist or arts institution looking to amplify their voice, this package includes a three-hour personalized media and publicity consultation alongside a targeted press release pitch to major media outlets across the GTA. Bid today to secure the professional spotlight, expert strategy, and widespread exposure your next big project deserves!
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Embark on a luxurious tasting journey with the Royal Indian Spirits Pack, generously donated by Great White Northern Spirits. Valued at $515 CAD, this exclusive collection showcases India's finest award-winning craftsmanship, featuring the acclaimed Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky alongside Camikara 3 and 8-year aged rums. Beautifully rounded out with Monarch Legacy Brandy, Mansion House Brandy, Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin, Greater Than London Dry Gin, and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin Miniatures, it serves as the ultimate showcase piece for any true connoisseur's home bar.
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Capture your unique creative identity with a Creative Photography Session with acclaimed photographer Maggie Habieda, generously donated by Fotografia Boutique. Valued at $500, this session is perfect for actors, musicians, and creators who need striking, magazine-worthy headshots that stand out in a competitive industry. Bid today to elevate your professional portfolio with an iconic portrait that truly showcases your artistry!
Starting bid
Gather your inner circle for a blissful afternoon of relaxation with a Private Sound Bowl Experience for 10, generously donated by Soundbowl Experience by Styleworthy. This exclusive group wellness session is paired with a beautifully curated gift basket featuring two aromatherapy candles, stunning beaded earrings, and meaningful conversation cards. It is the perfect package for a milestone celebration, a unique girls' night, or a much-needed collective reset.
Starting bid
Transform your haircare routine with this ultimate Luxury Haircare Bundle, valued at $350 and generously donated by Andrew Da Camara. This premium collection features a professional-grade salon box set from Alfaparf Milano, complete with high-performance shampoo, conditioner, and a nourishing leave-in treatment. Perfectly complementing this is a second gift basket featuring Shibui haircare, a collection of clean, botanically infused products inspired by traditional Japanese beauty rituals.
Starting bid
Unleash your inner baker with a Buttercream Flower Cake Masterclass for Two, generously donated by Le Dolci. Led by a talented instructor, this hands-on workshop skips the tedious prep work and dives straight into the fun part—learning to pipe gorgeous, trending floral designs, prepare piping bags, and elegantly mask a cake. Best of all, you will both head home with your own fully decorated, delicious vanilla cake to show off, plus digital recipes to recreate the magic at home!
Starting bid
Ignite your inner creativity with the ultimate "Inspired Artist" Experience, a curated package designed to take you from art admirer to master creator. Begin your journey with two day passes to the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) to study international masters, followed by an annual membership to the Art Gallery of Mississauga (AGM) for ongoing local inspiration. Then, bring your own vision to life using a $100 gift card for hands-on classes at Visual Arts Mississauga (VAM), paired with a premium selection of art supplies to create your next masterpiece at home!
Starting bid
Indulge your palate with the Cheese Lover’s Starter Pack, the ultimate gourmet tasting experience valued at $175. Perfect for online bidders to envision, this delicious haul features roughly two pounds of award-winning Ontario artisan cheese, an Emmi candle-light raclette for tabletop melting, and a premium cheeseboard with a matching knife set. Complete with a $25 LCBO gift card for the perfect wine pairing, a dedicated Cheese Tasting Journal, and a copy of the book The Cheese Cure, it has absolutely everything you need to host a flawless tasting night!
(Selection of cheese will not be the same as the image.)
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in live music with two (2) VIP passes to the 2026 Tim Hortons South Side Shuffle, Port Credit’s legendary blues and jazz festival, happening September 11–13. Generously donated by the South Side Shuffle, this package grants you all-weekend access to the premium Bourbon Street VIP tent, complete with sheltered seating, a dedicated cash bar, private upgraded washrooms, and free snacks. Bid now to secure the ultimate, stress-free festival experience and catch over 60 incredible Canadian and international acts in style!
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with a mouthwatering platter from the Food Network award-winning Little Rose Cookie Company, located right here in Streetsville. This crowd-pleasing tray features a beautiful selection of their signature, beautifully crafted cookies that taste just as incredible as they look. Perfect for your next event or a decadent weekend treat, this basket brings a local celebrity bakery experience straight to your kitchen.
Note: Cookie tray contains gluten and nuts.
Starting bid
Invest in your well-being with this massive Self Love Care Basket from Styleworthy, packed with premium lifestyle and wellness items perfect for online bidders. Pamper yourself at home with a Styleworthy Self Love Club book, a hardcover Rifle Paper Co. journal, two luxury candles, three bath bombs, and Sachajuan heat-protection hair cream. The collection also features a Klint tote and matching socks, a Maptote canvas pouch, a Sephora makeup case filled with assorted beauty products, and two Blume SuperBelly hydration packs. To complete the haul, you’ll receive high-end Burga tech protection, including a hard-shell MacBook case, a matching iPhone case, and a magnetic ring holder.
Starting bid
Step into the world of luxury fragrance with a Custom Perfume Making Workshop from Orris Labs in Port Credit. Guided by expert scent designers, you will explore a curated library of premium ingredients to blend, bottle, and name a signature scent that is uniquely your own. Bid now to secure this immersive, hands-on sensory experience that blends the art of science and storytelling into the perfect custom bottle of perfume!
Starting bid
Beat the heat with the ultimate Cool Summer Brews Gift Basket, generously donated by Mississauga's own Old Credit Brewing Company. Perfect for backyard barbecues or relaxing patio days, this refreshing package features four premium craft beers, a stylish t-shirt and hat, a custom beer glass, and a handy bottle opener. Bid today to bring home a taste of Port Credit's favourite local tradition and elevate your summer sipping!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a day of luxury with a professional Treatment, Wash, and Blow Dry package from Lorenzo Salon and Spa, valued at $125. This gift card pairs you with the talented Alexandria, an expert stylist who will revitalize your hair with a nourishing treatment followed by a sleek, flawless blowout. Bid now to secure a premium pampering session and walk out of the salon with healthy, radiant, and beautifully styled hair!
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