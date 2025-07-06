The Mathurin Family Foundation's Silent Auction

Up for grabs: two tickets to Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA in Montréal. This isn’t your typical sale—get ready to be plunged into a surreal world of vibrant imagery, audacious acrobatics, and poetic illusions under the classic Big Top in the Old Port of Montréal. From dreamlike deserts to smoky dance halls, rain and light collide in this visually arresting masterpiece. It's 125 minutes of pure jaw-dropping awe—with one intermission. Don’t hesitate. Bid smart. You’re in the ring now!