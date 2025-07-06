The Mathurin Family Foundation's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elite Game Day Experience: 2 Courtside Tickets, experience the action up close! // Expérience VIP de Jour de Match: 2 Billets Courtside, vivez l'action de très près!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elite Game Day Experience: 2 NBA Game Tickets (2025-2026 Regular Season). Includes pre-game experience. ** Excludes Christmas Day,In-Season Tournament and Playoff Games. // Experience VIP de Jour de Match: 2 Billets pour un match NBA (Saison Régulière 2025-2026). Inclus expérience d'avant-match. ** Exclus Match du jour de Noelm Tournoi en saison et séries éliminatoires.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 CFL Game Tickets (2025 Regular Season), includes post-game experience. // 2 Billets pour un match de la LFC (Saison régulière 2025), inclus expérience d'après-match.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elite Game Day Experience: 2 Tickets (2025-2026 Regular Season). // Experience VIP de Jour de Match: 2 Billets (Saison Régulière 2025-2026).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bennedict Mathurin's signed jersey (COLOR) // Maillot signed de Bennedict Mathurin (COLOR).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bennedict Mathurin's signed jersey (COLOR) // Maillot signed de Bennedict Mathurin (COLOR).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Caitlin Clark's signed jersey (RED) with authentification proof // Maillot signed de Caitlin Clark (ROUGE) avec preuve d'authentification.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Caitlin Clark's signed jersey (BLUE) with authentification proof // Maillot signed de Caitlin Clark (BLEU) avec preuve d'authentification.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Up for grabs: two tickets to Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA in Montréal. This isn’t your typical sale—get ready to be plunged into a surreal world of vibrant imagery, audacious acrobatics, and poetic illusions under the classic Big Top in the Old Port of Montréal. From dreamlike deserts to smoky dance halls, rain and light collide in this visually arresting masterpiece. It's 125 minutes of pure jaw-dropping awe—with one intermission. Don’t hesitate. Bid smart. You’re in the ring now!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Score two tickets to LASSO Montréal—Canada's biggest country music party in the heart of the city. Whether you're a die-hard country fan or just looking for a weekend of boot-stomping, whiskey-soaked fun, this festival delivers. With top international acts, rising stars, and a wild crowd at Parc Jean-Drapeau, it’s not just a show—it’s a whole damn experience. August heat, cold drinks, and big energy. Saddle up. You want in on this.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing