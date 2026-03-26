The Message Magazine, 2026 Edition

The Message is a student-led publication dedicated to amplifying muslim voices. Each year, we feature a collection of student-written islamic articles, creative works, and community centred content.





This year's theme is Reflection.





From reflecting on personal experiences, future goals, and even signs from the Qur'an, our authors have gone above and beyond creating works that are not only meaningful but also relatable. We hope that this issue of The Message invites you to consider new perspectives and ideas that encourage your own reflection!



