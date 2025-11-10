The Military Communications and Electronics Museum Foundation - Silent Auction

THE MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS AND ELECTRONICS MUSEUM FOUNDATION

Authentic Canadian Flag Flown at CFS Alert item
Authentic Canadian Flag Flown at CFS Alert
$100

Starting bid

Bid Now on a Piece of History

Join our silent auction for the chance to own a Canadian flag flown over CFS Alert, where history and technology converge at the world's northernmost military installation.


Details:

  • Item: Canadian Flag flown over CFS Alert
  • Size: 36"x72"
  • Flown with: toggles
  • Date/Time Flown: 1300hrs 30 Sep 25 - 0800 hrs 1 Oct 25.
  • Certificate of Authenticity
  • Framed: Not framed

Your bid includes the cost of shipping and handling by courier.

Adopt an Exhibit - #1 The First Signal Corps North America item
Adopt an Exhibit - #1 The First Signal Corps North America
$25

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #1 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #4 - Early Communications item
Adopt an Exhibit - #4 - Early Communications
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #4 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #5 Canadian Signalling Corps Flags item
Adopt an Exhibit - #5 Canadian Signalling Corps Flags
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #5 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #6 - North West Rebellion 1885 item
Adopt an Exhibit - #6 - North West Rebellion 1885
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #6 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #8 Canadian Engineer Signal Service item
Adopt an Exhibit - #8 Canadian Engineer Signal Service
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #8 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #9 World War 1 Growing item
Adopt an Exhibit - #9 World War 1 Growing
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #9 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #10 - Yukon Telegraph Office (Diorama) item
Adopt an Exhibit - #10 - Yukon Telegraph Office (Diorama)
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #10 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #13 - World War 1 Telephone Bunker item
Adopt an Exhibit - #13 - World War 1 Telephone Bunker
$100

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #13 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #19 Forestry Service Signals (Diorama) item
Adopt an Exhibit - #19 Forestry Service Signals (Diorama)
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #19 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #20 Wireless Skies item
Adopt an Exhibit - #20 Wireless Skies
$100

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #19 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #21 RSM/SWO WO1 T.J. Wallis item
Adopt an Exhibit - #21 RSM/SWO WO1 T.J. Wallis
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #21 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #24 NWY 4 HQ, Buffalo Coat & Generator item
Adopt an Exhibit - #24 NWY 4 HQ, Buffalo Coat & Generator
$75

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #24 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #26 - Weather Watching in the North item
Adopt an Exhibit - #26 - Weather Watching in the North
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #26 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #27 Generators item
Adopt an Exhibit - #27 Generators
$25

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #27 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #29 - Life in the North, Hersey/Riddell item
Adopt an Exhibit - #29 - Life in the North, Hersey/Riddell
$25

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #29 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #30 NWT&Y Signal Centre item
Adopt an Exhibit - #30 NWT&Y Signal Centre
$100

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #30 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #31 Ante Room Mess Grouping (Diorama) item
Adopt an Exhibit - #31 Ante Room Mess Grouping (Diorama)
$100

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #31 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #32/33 Founders of RCAF Signal item
Adopt an Exhibit - #32/33 Founders of RCAF Signal
$100

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #32/33 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #34 A Sportsmans Life CSTC Borden 1930 item
Adopt an Exhibit - #34 A Sportsmans Life CSTC Borden 1930
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #34 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #37 Fortress Signals 1939 item
Adopt an Exhibit - #37 Fortress Signals 1939
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #37 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #38 HMCS Snowberry item
Adopt an Exhibit - #38 HMCS Snowberry
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #38 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #39 Early Set Backs of WWII item
Adopt an Exhibit - #39 Early Set Backs of WWII
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #39 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #42 London Street (Diorama) item
Adopt an Exhibit - #42 London Street (Diorama)
$75

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #42 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #43 Women at War item
Adopt an Exhibit - #43 Women at War
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #43 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #44 Sicily & Italy 5 Div and 1 Can Div S item
Adopt an Exhibit - #44 Sicily & Italy 5 Div and 1 Can Div S
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #44 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #51 POW Barracks 2 Div Signals (Diorama) item
Adopt an Exhibit - #51 POW Barracks 2 Div Signals (Diorama)
$75

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #51 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #54 RADAR item
Adopt an Exhibit - #54 RADAR
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #51 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #60 Korea item
Adopt an Exhibit - #60 Korea
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #60 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #62 Congo Case and Wall item
Adopt an Exhibit - #62 Congo Case and Wall
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #62 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #63 Cyprus item
Adopt an Exhibit - #63 Cyprus
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #63 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #65 UNDOF item
Adopt an Exhibit - #65 UNDOF
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #65 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #66 UNIIMOG Iraq/Iran item
Adopt an Exhibit - #66 UNIIMOG Iraq/Iran
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #66 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #67 Op Deliverance Somalia item
Adopt an Exhibit - #67 Op Deliverance Somalia
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #67 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #68 In the Service of Peace (Alcove) item
Adopt an Exhibit - #68 In the Service of Peace (Alcove)
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #68 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #69 27 INF BDE Signals item
Adopt an Exhibit - #69 27 INF BDE Signals
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #69 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #72 Signal and Comms Unit Europe item
Adopt an Exhibit - #72 Signal and Comms Unit Europe
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #72 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #81 Op Toucan East Timor item
Adopt an Exhibit - #81 Op Toucan East Timor
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #81 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #84 Op Lance Rwanda UNIMAR item
Adopt an Exhibit - #84 Op Lance Rwanda UNIMAR
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #84 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #85 Afghanistan item
Adopt an Exhibit - #85 Afghanistan
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #85 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #87 UN Central America item
Adopt an Exhibit - #87 UN Central America
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #87 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #98 MACS Console item
Adopt an Exhibit - #98 MACS Console
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #98 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #101 Online Encryption - The Fuller Phone item
Adopt an Exhibit - #101 Online Encryption - The Fuller Phone
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #101 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #103 Bid/22/1 Crypto Technology item
Adopt an Exhibit - #103 Bid/22/1 Crypto Technology
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #103 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #109/110/111/112 Badge Collection item
Adopt an Exhibit - #109/110/111/112 Badge Collection
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #109/110/111/112 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #115 Tools of the Line Trade item
Adopt an Exhibit - #115 Tools of the Line Trade
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #115 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #116/117/118 Line Test Equipment item
Adopt an Exhibit - #116/117/118 Line Test Equipment
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #116/117/118 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #119 Lineman's Memorial Trophy Case item
Adopt an Exhibit - #119 Lineman's Memorial Trophy Case
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #119 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #120 Lineman on a Pole item
Adopt an Exhibit - #120 Lineman on a Pole
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #120 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #126 Communication Reserve item
Adopt an Exhibit - #126 Communication Reserve
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #126 for the next 6 months!

