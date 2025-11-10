The Military Communications and Electronics Museum Foundation - Silent Auction

Bid Now on a Piece of History

Join our silent auction for the chance to own a Canadian flag flown over CFS Alert, where history and technology converge at the world's northernmost military installation.





Details:

Item: Canadian Flag flown over CFS Alert

Size: 36"x72"

Flown with: toggles

Date/Time Flown: 1300hrs 30 Sep 25 - 0800 hrs 1 Oct 25.

Certificate of Authenticity

Framed: Not framed

Your bid includes the cost of shipping and handling by courier.