"The Night Before" – Presented by Mercedes-Benz Country Hills

This ticket grants you full access to an unforgettable part 1 of a two-day experience hosted by the DAY1DADS Impact Foundation. Whether you're attending to network, support mental health, or simply enjoy VIBE — your presence makes a difference. Includes: Admission to The Night Before on June 11, hosted in a private jet hangar, featuring live DJ, gourmet appetizers, TQLA VIDA & Happy Dad tastings, and premium networking presented by Mercedes-Benz Country Hills. The Night Before is a preparation for the anticipated Fairways to Wellness Golf Tournament on June 12 at Silver Springs Golf & Country Club.

