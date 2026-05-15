A hand swings a pickleball paddle to hit a bright green pickleball on a blue court, with other pickleballs scattered in the dimly lit background.
Jewish Youth Network

Hosted by

Jewish Youth Network

About this event

The Official Kosher Pickle Pickleball Tournament

JYN Robbins Family Campus

Tournament Entry (4 Players)
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This Ticket Includes: One team of 4 players, 2 guest spectator passes, Tournament entry, Food and drinks , Music and entertainment, Access to all event activities,, Sponsor recognition, Swag to take home , A charitable tax receipt for the eligible donation amount.

If you don't have all your teammates information at this time, please write "TBD" by the player's first and last name. Final player information will be collected at a later point.

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