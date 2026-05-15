The Official Kosher Pickle Pickleball Tournament

This Ticket Includes: One team of 4 players, 2 guest spectator passes, Tournament entry, Food and drinks , Music and entertainment, Access to all event activities,, Sponsor recognition, Swag to take home , A charitable tax receipt for the eligible donation amount.



If you don't have all your teammates information at this time, please write "TBD" by the player's first and last name. Final player information will be collected at a later point.