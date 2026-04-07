Rotary Club of West Ottawa (Service Fund) Inc.

Offered by

Rotary Club of West Ottawa (Service Fund) Inc.

About this shop

The Online Rotary Club of West Ottawa Shop

Support one child item
Support one child
$10

Dictionary4Life (D4L) is a Rotary-led program that provides children with a beautiful, age-appropriate dictionary to keep. For many, it is the first book that they can truly call their own. Schools in disadvantaged areas or with high needs are selected by our Club, and each child in Grade 3 is gifted a dictionary.

Support one CLASSROOM! item
Support one CLASSROOM!
$200

Dictionary4Life (D4L) is a Rotary-led program that provides children with a beautiful, age-appropriate dictionary to keep. For many, it is the first book that they can truly call their own. Schools in disadvantaged areas or with high needs are selected by our Club, and each child in Grade 3 is gifted a dictionary.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!