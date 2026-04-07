The Online Rotary Club of West Ottawa Shop

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About this shop
Dictionary4Life (D4L) is a Rotary-led program that provides children with a beautiful, age-appropriate dictionary to keep. For many, it is the first book that they can truly call their own. Schools in disadvantaged areas or with high needs are selected by our Club, and each child in Grade 3 is gifted a dictionary.
Dictionary4Life (D4L) is a Rotary-led program that provides children with a beautiful, age-appropriate dictionary to keep. For many, it is the first book that they can truly call their own. Schools in disadvantaged areas or with high needs are selected by our Club, and each child in Grade 3 is gifted a dictionary.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!