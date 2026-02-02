The Open Space Series

Join us February 12th for an evening focused on relationships at OKGN Workshop with two experienced local counsellors, Barb Egan and Jeff Hay.





Barb specializes in helping you understand yourself and the people in your life. Her approach is warm, practical, and grounded in relational psychology. She'll guide you in recognizing that you can't pour from an empty cup, and help you discover how to fill yours.





Jeff is a Registered Clinical Counsellor trained in Gottman and EFT methods. He creates space for everyone to feel heard, helping couples and individuals slow down, identify patterns, and rebuild meaningful connection.





The Evening:

5:30 PM – Doors open. Arrive softly, settle into your spot, and enjoy refreshments and light bites from Motherlove Kombucha and Morso.

6:00 PM – Panel discussion begins with Barb and Jeff. Throughout the evening, you can participate in an optional anonymous Slido poll to share what's on your heart.

7:40 PM – We'll open the Slido for anonymous Q&A so you can ask the counsellors anything.

8:00 PM – Connect, mingle, and leave as you wish.

This isn't typical self-care in solitude. It's self-care in community, because sometimes the most powerful way to grow and feel less alone is to be around others navigating similar experiences.

Join us for meaningful conversation and the chance to leave feeling a little lighter and a lot more connected.