The Open Space Series

Join us April 16th for an evening all about parenting at the OKGN Workshop





Nobody hands you a manual. You're figuring it out in real time, often running on empty, second-guessing yourself, and doing your best to show up for little people who need a lot. Parenting is full of love, but it can also be full of noise, and it's easy to feel like everyone else has it more together than you do.





The Evening:

5:30pm – Doors open. Arrive softly, settle into your spot, and enjoy refreshments and light bites from Motherlove Kombucha and Morso.

6:00pm – Panel discussion begins with Barb and Jeff. Throughout the evening, you can participate in an optional anonymous Slido poll to share what's on your heart.

6:30pm – We'll open the Slido for anonymous Q&A so you can ask the counsellors anything.

7:30pm – Connect, mingle, and leave as you wish.





Nobody talks enough about how lonely parenting can feel, even when you're surrounded by people. This evening is a space to exhale, to ask the questions you've been sitting with, hear from people who get it, and be reminded that the fact that you care this much already says something.





Come as you are. Leave with a little more in your corner.