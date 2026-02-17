The Open Space Series

Register your ticket now for April. Topic and panelists TBA.





The Evening:

5:30 PM – Doors open. Arrive softly, settle into your spot, and enjoy refreshments and light bites from Motherlove Kombucha and Morso.

6:00 PM – Panel discussion begins with local clinical counsellors. Throughout the evening, you can participate in an optional anonymous Slido poll to share what's on your heart.

7:40 PM – We'll open the Slido for anonymous Q&A so you can ask the counsellors anything.

8:00 PM – Connect, mingle, and leave as you wish.

This isn't typical self-care in solitude. It's self-care in community, because sometimes the most powerful way to grow and feel less alone is to be around others navigating similar experiences.

Join us for meaningful conversation and the chance to leave feeling a little lighter and a lot more connected.