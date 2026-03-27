The Perfect Pair Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Winner must pick up at the Perfect Pair Event or Near Joyce-Collingwood Station
Starting bid
(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)
Starting bid
(Must be picked up at The Perfect Pair Event or Joyce-Collingwood Station)
Starting bid
(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)
Starting bid
(Must be picked up at The Perfect Pair Event or Joyce-Collingwood Station)
Starting bid
(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)
Starting bid
(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)
Starting bid
(Must be picked up at The Perfect Pair Event or Joyce-Collingwood Station)
Starting bid
(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)
Starting bid
(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)
Starting bid
(Must be picked up at The Perfect Pair Event or Joyce-Collingwood Station)
Starting bid
(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)
Starting bid
(digital gift card will be emailed to you)
Starting bid
(digital gift card will be emailed to you)
Starting bid
(digital gift card will be emailed to you)
Starting bid
(digital gift card will be emailed to you)
Starting bid
(Must be picked up at The Perfect Pair Event or Joyce-Collingwood Station)
Starting bid
(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)
Starting bid
(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)
Starting bid
(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)
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