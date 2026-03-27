Infinite Wave Foundation
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Two framed artworks are displayed in the foreground, with a dark blue background featuring the text "THE PERFECT PAIR EVENT SILENT AUCTION THANK YOU TO THE GENEROUS DONORS!" and a list of donor logos.
Infinite Wave Foundation

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Infinite Wave Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

The Perfect Pair Silent Auction

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The Premium Adventure Bundle item
The Premium Adventure Bundle item
The Premium Adventure Bundle item
The Premium Adventure Bundle item
The Premium Adventure Bundle item
The Premium Adventure Bundle
$2,000

Starting bid

Winner must pick up at the Perfect Pair Event or Near Joyce-Collingwood Station

Formation Studio item
Formation Studio
$75

Starting bid

(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)

Old Spaghetti Factory GC item
Old Spaghetti Factory GC
$10

Starting bid

(Must be picked up at The Perfect Pair Event or Joyce-Collingwood Station)

BC Lions Tickets (4) item
BC Lions Tickets (4) item
BC Lions Tickets (4)
$175

Starting bid

(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)

Bard on the Beach item
Bard on the Beach
$85

Starting bid

(Must be picked up at The Perfect Pair Event or Joyce-Collingwood Station)

WhiteCaps Tickets item
WhiteCaps Tickets
$175

Starting bid

(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)

Habitat Wellness item
Habitat Wellness
$70

Starting bid

(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)

Salt Wellness Centre item
Salt Wellness Centre
$40

Starting bid

(Must be picked up at The Perfect Pair Event or Joyce-Collingwood Station)

Spin Society item
Spin Society
$60

Starting bid

(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)

Studio North item
Studio North item
Studio North
$55

Starting bid

(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)

SpinHouse South Surrey item
SpinHouse South Surrey item
SpinHouse South Surrey
$120

Starting bid

(Must be picked up at The Perfect Pair Event or Joyce-Collingwood Station)

The Hive (Vancouver Heights) item
The Hive (Vancouver Heights)
$130

Starting bid

(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)

Leopold's Tavern item
Leopold's Tavern
$10

Starting bid

(digital gift card will be emailed to you)

Leopold's Tavern item
Leopold's Tavern
$10

Starting bid

(digital gift card will be emailed to you)

Leopold's Tavern item
Leopold's Tavern
$10

Starting bid

(digital gift card will be emailed to you)

Leopold's Tavern item
Leopold's Tavern
$10

Starting bid

(digital gift card will be emailed to you)

Artsclub Theatre Company - Two (2) Tickets item
Artsclub Theatre Company - Two (2) Tickets
$100

Starting bid

(Must be picked up at The Perfect Pair Event or Joyce-Collingwood Station)

Altitude Performance & Health (Hyperbaric & PEMF sessions) item
Altitude Performance & Health (Hyperbaric & PEMF sessions) item
Altitude Performance & Health (Hyperbaric & PEMF sessions)
$90

Starting bid

(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)

Regen Recovery (Dexa Scan) item
Regen Recovery (Dexa Scan)
$100

Starting bid

(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)

Lagree West (Pilates) item
Lagree West (Pilates)
$95

Starting bid

(digital instructions will be emailed to you of how to redeem)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!