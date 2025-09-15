The Philanthropist Collection - Membership

Hotel Program
CA$1,000

Travel service fees waived for leisure hotel bookings

+ 50% discount off other service fees (only applies to bookings with Philanthropist Collection partners)

Hotel + Cruise Program
CA$5,000

Travel service fees waived for leisure hotel and cruise bookings

+ 50% discount off other service fees (only applies to bookings with Philanthropist Collection partners)

Hotel + Cruise + Tours Program
CA$10,000

Travel service fees waived for leisure hotel, cruise, and tour bookings*

+ 50% discount off other service fees (only applies to bookings with Philanthropist Collection partners)


*Service fees are only waived on packaged tours, and custom tours with Philanthropist Collection partners over $10,000 USD

Concierge Service
CA$20,000

Travel service fees waived for all leisure travel services.

